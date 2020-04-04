Virgin's cheapest broadband and TV deal just got even cheaper after a big price cut

While Virgin has both some of the fastest broadband deals and most detailed TV packages out there, it is rarely the cheapest option, usually rivalling both BT and Sky for price. However right now its cheapest plan is looking like a very strong option.

That's because Virgin's Bigger Bundle has recently taken a drop in price, making Virigin's cheapest broadband and TV deal even cheaper. Virgin claims it has brought the price down from £38 a month to £29.99...but if we're honest, we don't ever recall it being as high as that!

Either way, this is an excellent price to be paying right now and is arguably the best of the bunch when it comes to broadband and TV deals. As well as the price drop, Virgin has also doubled the speeds, bringing it up to 108Mb.

There is also 110 channels on offer, free weekend calls and the ability to pause and rewind TV. Sounds great right?! Well here's the kicker. The UK's strict lockdown means many broadband providers have stopped performing installations.

While Virgin is the last one holding out when it comes to internet and TV, it is barely holding in. If you already have a Virgin line, you can simply install it yourself. If not...they will still come and install, it just may require some reorganising and detailed planning around social distancing.

Virgin Big Bundle | 12 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 110+ channels | FREE activation | £38 £29.99 a month

We remember it being £33 a month not £29.99 a month but either way, this is the cheapest we've seen the Big Bundle in a very long time! If you want a cheap broadband and TV deal from Virgin, nothing comes close to this right now.View Deal

