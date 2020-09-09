Virgin's broadband and TV deals are offering £200 bill credit or B&O headphones

Virgin seems to be constantly offering something extra with its broadband deals. While that can come in less desirable forms (bottles of branded Virgin wine, anyone?), its latest attempt is one well worth considering.

Across a range of its broadband and TV deals, Virgin is currently offering £200 off your bills or a free pair of B&O headphones. While there are a number of packages to choose from, three stand out above the rest.

For those without concern over budget, Virgin's Ultimate Oomph will be the way to go. It does cost £79 a month, but it provides you with speeds averaging 516Mb, calls at anytime, an unlimited data SIM plan and over 190 channels including all of the Sky Sport and BT Sport channels, as well as Sky cinema, all in HD.

If that seems too pricey, even with the bill credit, Virgin's Bigger Bundle could suit you better. It comes in two forms - one with extra sports channels and one supplying Sky Cinema HD - and both come with prices below the Ultimate Oomph bundle.

You can find out more about these Virgin broadband and TV deals below.

Not the offer for you? Consult our fibre broadband deals for more

Virgin broadband and TV deals:

Virgin Bigger Bundles + Movies | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 167+ channels | £35 activation |£62 a month + £200 bill credit or B&O headphones

Virgin's Bigger Bundle is the cheapest plan that offers this £200 bill credit or headphones. It will cost you £62 a month while providing you with speeds averaging 108Mb, weekend calls and over 220 channels. With this option, you also get Sky Cinema in HD and other movie specific channels.View Deal

Virgin Bigger Bundles + Sports | 18 months | 213Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 167+ channels | £35 activation |£65 a month + £200 bill credit or B&O headphones

This option is almost identical to the above, with a few exceptions. Here you're paying £65 a month for speeds averaging 213Mb, the same weekend calls and the same base channels. However, instead of Sky Cinema, you're getting all the Sky and BT Sports in HD.

View Deal

Virgin Ultimate Oomph Bundle | 18 months | 516Mb average speed | Anytime calls | 190+ channels | £35 activation | £79 a month + £200 bill credit or B&O headphones

While it is expensive, Virgin's Ultimate Oomph bundle is one of the best internet packages you can get. It offers speeds averaging 516Mb, over 250 channels including Sky Sports HD, Sky Cinema and BT Sport in 4K, and even a completely unlimited data SIM plan. On top of all of that, you're getting £200 in bill credit or the free pair of B&O headphones.View Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then you're set.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Superfast.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.

Today's best Virgin broadband deals