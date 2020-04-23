Virgin's best value broadband and TV deals have boosted speeds and up to £131 off

Virgin never seems to be fully sure how to rope people in when it comes to broadband deals. Cashback? free gifts? Large crates of Virgin branded wine? While these are all fine incentives, Virgin's latest attempt is one of the strongest yet.

But its nothing fancy. In essence, you're just getting a few simple things - a lowered price, a few more channels, and a speed boost. However, that now makes Virgin's best value plan - the Big Bundle - even more valuable.

The main thing here is the price drop. Virgin claims it is bringing the bundle down from £38 to £29.99...we remember it nearer to £32 but either way, a very low price! That's paired with the fact that Virgin has stripped its £35 activation away completely.

Further still, Virgin has doubled the speeds on offer, landing you speeds averaging 108Mb. Or go for Virgin's 'Big Bundle + Drama' and you'll score a price cut plus a collection of extra channels thrown in.

Whichever plan suits you better, you can see them both below. However, It is well worth highlighting the issues that the on-going pandemic has put in place on these offers with many broadband providers halting their installations for new customers.

While Virgin continues to install, it is important to keep an eye out on its Covid-19 update page.

Virgin broadband and TV deals:

Virgin Big Bundle | 12 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 110+ channels | £35 activation | £ 38 £29.99 a month

We remember it being £33 a month, not £29.99 a month but either way, this is the cheapest we've seen the Big Bundle in a very long time! If you want a cheap broadband and TV deal from Virgin, nothing comes close to this right now.

Virgin Big Bundle + Drama | 12 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 150+ channels | £35 activation | £38 £35 a month

If you like to keep up with the latest drama TV shows, then this upgraded package will be perfect for you. You'll be gaining a host of extra content from channels like Sky One, Fox, Universal, Alibi, and more. It costs an extra £5 a month on top of the above plan.

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Superfast.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited-time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.

