Virgin Mobile and Sky Mobile give phone customers 10GB of data for free

Virgin Mobile and Sky Mobile are giving its customers an extra 10GB of data for free to help ease communication worries during the coronavirus outbreak.

From March 23, all Virgin Mobile pay monthly customers will receive an extra 10GB of data, along with unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles.

Virgin has said the offer is only applicable for one month, but has said it may extend the scheme depending on how the coronavirus situation develops.

Sky Mobile customers will also receive 10GB of extra data, which will be added straight to their Sky Piggybank. The data can then be shared across any SIM cards on the account.

Sky has made calls to UK landlines free for all Sky Talk customers too, which should ease the financial strain some people are facing.

Phone a friend

The move will come as a relief to many, as more people are asked to work from home or stay in self-isolation during this period.

Though the majority of people will probably use their existing internet connection while at home, the data boost could be a huge help to those in remote areas where broadband speeds tend to be a lot slower than 4G, which is more widely available.

Via uSwitch