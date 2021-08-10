True wireless earbuds deal: Get the Jabra Elite 85t earbuds for their cheapest price yet

Jabra’s wireless earbuds are some of the best alternatives to Airpods, and we’ve just spotted a great deal on the latest release. Today, you can get the Jabra Elite 85t for a record-low price of £169 (was £219.99) at Amazon. This is a £50 saving, and an excellent deal for these high-quality buds.

These headphones are usually rather pricey, which is why we are impressed with this latest deal. The Jabra Elite 85t wireless earbuds have jumped to a few different prices in the last few months, but we've found that these deals haven't stayed around for too long. This latest £50 saving is the best we've seen yet, so we recommend checking it out soon if you're looking for some new audio in time for back to school or to take on your travels.

The Jabra Elite 85t are the brand’s most advanced true wireless earbuds to date. With adjustable active noise-cancellation, excellent audio quality, and a stylish design the Elite 85t earbuds come in 5 different colours - all of which are on sale today.

Jabra Elite 85t true wireless earbuds: £219 £169 at Amazon

Save £50.99 - Amazon has the Jabra Elite 85t true wireless earbuds on sale for just £169. That's an impressive £50 saving on these top-quality buds, and despite a few price cuts in the last few months, this is the cheapest we've ever seen them. Available in 5 different colours, not only are the Jabra Elite 85t a stylish pair of earbuds, but they also provide excellent audio performance, effective noise cancellation and are a great alternative to Airpods.

The Jabra Elite 85t might not be as compact as the Jabra Elite Active 75, but they certainly tick all the boxes when it comes to audio performance. With new 2mm in-built speakers and powerful active noise cancellation, the Elite 85t boast similar sound quality to the AirPods Pro, but with a much cheaper price tag.

