This Three Google Pixel 5 deal offers a free Nest speaker plus 100GB for just £36/pm

Since the first Pixel launched in 2016, it's been well known as a great-value flagship that undercuts some of the other overpriced options on the market – and the Google Pixel 5 deals we're seeing at moment are testament to that.

With a tempting price tag and excellent photography power, it's a great combination of premium quality and value, and this deal from Three is one of the best Black Friday phone deals available right now. For just £36/pm plus £29 upfront, you'll get a huge 100GB of data. But, on top of that, you'll also bag a Google Nest smart speaker that's worth £89 absolutely free. Not a bad free gift, if we say so ourselves.

Available now on the Three website, this is one of the best-priced Pixel 5 plans we've come across since launch, even before you start to consider the free Nest speaker. So, if you fancy sorting yourself out with a full-on Google upgrade, this could be the deal for you.

Below we'll outline the deal in more detail, and also help you decide whether the Google Pixel 5 is the right device for you.

Three's free Nest speaker Google Pixel 5 deal:

Google Pixel 5: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes & texts | £36 a month | FREE Google Nest smart speaker

Fancy grabbing a Google goody bag? Three's offering the perfect chance to get the highly regarded Google Nest smart speaker for free with this Google Pixel 5 deal. Plus, the phone contract itself is pretty tasty too – you'll get a huge 100GB of data for just £36/pm and £29 upfront. You don't even need to do anything to get the speaker, it will just arrive alongside your new phone.

What's the Google Pixel 5 like?

In essence, the Google Pixel 5 is simply an incremental update on last year's Google Pixel 4. However, the improvements that were made were crucial, fixing some of the Pixel 4's downfalls. It upped the power to 8GB RAM to compete with other flagships, boosted the battery to 4080mAh and offered a host of battery-life saving features.

It's kept Google's award winning camera quality and thrown in a load of new settings and toys to use. Night mode can now be used in portrait, cinematic films can be taken with the image stabilisation and more.

On top of all of that, the device is 5G and comes in at a lower cost than the Pixel 4 from last year. Yes, it isn't quite as powerful as other Android flagships like those you'll find with Samsung S20 Plus deals or OnePlus 8 Pro deals – but it is a lot cheaper.