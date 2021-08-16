This Samsung Z Flip 3 deal from Carphone Warehouse is one of the best we've seen

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 isn’t set to hit the market until August 27, but you can already bag a deal on the latest foldable phone. You can get an affordable Vodafone tariff when you pre-order at Carphone Warehouse today.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the first in the range of foldable phones to sell at less than £1000, with the handset starting from £949. However, that’s still pretty expensive for this unique handset so we've found an affordable contract instead.

If you pre-order at Carphone Warehouse, you’ll be paying just £47 a month and an upfront, one-off cost of £59.99. That gets you a huge 100GB of 5G data, unlimited minutes, and texts on the Vodafone network.

To give you some perspective of how affordable this deal is, the flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has been on the market since the start of the year and contracts are still around £50 for the same data, minutes, and texts that this deal is offering.

This ace Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 deal in full

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G: at Carphone Warehouse | Vodafone | £59.99 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £47pm

This Vodafone contract at Carephone Warehouse offers an affordable deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 before it has even been released. The £59.99 upfront cost and £47 a month contract is one of the best on the market when you're looking to pre-order Samsung's latest foldable phone. Throw in the huge 100GB of data, which is plenty for your monthly scrolling and streaming needs, and this contract is a great option if you're looking to purchase the latest Samsung release.

What's the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 like?

We can't lie, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expensive for what you get. However, if you're looking for the novelty of a clamshell foldable phone to relive the flip phone 2000's era, then this is the best on the market - the only competitor aside from Samsung being the Motorola Razr 2020.

The newest in the line of Samsung Galaxy Flip phones has a sturdier feel than its predecessor thanks to the glasstic plastic back. This replaces the glass finish of the original Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and although it has added durability to the phone, the plastic does feel cheaper.

When opened, the foldable phone has an impressive 6.7-inch FHD+ display - great for all the videos you can stream with 100GB of 5G data. You may think the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will fit in any pocket thanks to its almost square shape when folded, however, it is still the width of a conventional smartphone, making it a tight squeeze in some cases.

If you're looking to take great snaps with your phone this probably isn't the one for you. The 12MP wide and ultra-wide back cameras and the 10MP selfie camera take good enough photos but are no match for other smartphones. The likes of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are only slightly more expensive and offer some seriously impressive cameras.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 does use the Snapdragon 888, which is a top-end Android processor. This paired with the 8GB of RAM, makes the unconventional phone very powerful. However, the top-of-the-range processor and the 5G internet surfing will drain the already small 3,300mAh battery even quicker.

