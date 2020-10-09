This Samsung Galaxy S20 5G deal from Amazon knocks £160 off the new smartphone

If you’ve been scouring the internet for a great smartphone deal, Amazon has slashed the price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, bringing the handset down to just £747.42 – that’s a saving of £161.58.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G is one of the best mobile phones on the market, and it has all the specs you could dream of from a high-end smartphone. It has a 64 MP Telephoto Camera, 10 MP Front camera and a 12 MP Wide Camera, so all your photography needs should be taken care of. You’re also getting a speedy Snapdragon 865 processor inside, 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

This Samsung Galaxy S20 5G is also equipped to take advantage of super-fast 5G (surprise!), and is sim-free, meaning you can use whichever provider you like. It’s not the lowest price we’ve seen, but it’s close and a great saving before Prime Day officially begins on October 13-14.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G deal:

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Cosmic Grey: £899 £737.42 at Amazon

Save over £160 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G with this great smartphone deal from Amazon. The S20 is capable of super-fast 5G, and a photographer's dream thanks to its selection of high-spec cameras. View Deal

This is great chance to save on one of the best smartphones available before Prime Day if you're a fan of the Cosmic Grey colour. If you're searching for something little cheaper, it's worth checking out the latest Samsung Galaxy S20 deals, or browse the best Android phones around right now.

Visiting from outside the UK? Check out the best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals in your area below.