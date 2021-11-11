This Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap drops 15% ahead of Black Friday

The Oculus Quest 2 is a VR headset that needs to be comfortable when worn, which is why there's plenty of accessories to help with this. It's why an additional strap is available to add to the comfort if you're wanting an extended playtime with Resident Evil 4 VR.

November 26 is when the Black Friday deals will begin this year. You'll see some deals in the run-up to the event, but the very best deals are likely to be reserved for the day itself. However, as for this year's Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deals, things are a little harder to predict – significant savings to date have been sporadic at best.

The Oculus Quest 2 has earned rave reviews for offering a full-featured standalone VR experience. Last year, stock started to run out over the Black Friday sales period. Just finding stock of the headset, regardless of deals were something of a challenge.

However, if you already have one and you're looking at accessories to help make yourself or someone else comfortable when wearing one, the Elite Strap is a great pick.

Today's best early Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals

Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap: £49.99 Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap: £49.99 £41.44 at Amazon UK

Save £7.56 - This features an adjustable strap so you can make sure that the headset won't slide off while playing Resident Evil 4 VR. This works with all models of the Quest 2, and it's easier to take on and off as well while feeling more comfortable to wear.

With the Oculus Quest 2 growing ever more in popularity, it looks as though now is a perfect time to look into a headset.

Its appeal is mainly due to being wireless, instead of having to connect many wires to a PC in order to play a game. But it's pointless without the headset being comfortable, which is why the Elite Strap looks to be a great purchase.

If you're buying the Quest 2 as a Christmas gift, it could be a great help in making sure that the headset is as comfortable as possible when they're setting it up.

There's been no confirmation of a new Quest, so there's a low chance of buyers remorse when purchasing a Quest 2 and the Strap. With rumors already whirring of an Oculus Quest 3, we may see this be called the Meta Quest instead, due to Facebook going through a major rebrand.

We can't see the price of the Elite Strap dropping much further over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so if you're keen on making the Quest 2 feel more comfortable for you or someone else, we'd recommend snapping them up right away.

