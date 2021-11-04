This MacBook Air Black Friday deal knocks over £100 off the best laptop in the world

This early Black Friday Apple deal that has come as a pleasant surprise, as Amazon currently has the latest MacBook Air on sale for up to £106.02 off , depending on the model colour.

The MacBook Air (M1, 2020) is one of the best MacBooks money can buy right now (and in our view the best laptop in the world as well).

Apple created an amazing MacBook Air that’s beautifully thin and light, while still delivering amazing performance and a long-lasting battery thanks to Apple’s M1 chip, which features an integrated 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Along with the M1 chip, the MacBook Air also comes with 8GB of unified RAM, 256GB SSD and a beautiful 13.3 inch 2,560 x 1,600 Retina display.

MacBook Air (M1, 2020) models normally sell for £999, however, Amazon has cut the price to £892.98 for the Gold model, £899 for Sliver, and £929 for Space Grey.

Along with its amazing specs, the 2020 MacBook Air also comes with three Thunderbolt ports, a Touch ID sensor, Wi-Fi 6, and amazing wide stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. This MacBook Air is the best in its class, and it’s so good that you could consider buying this over the MacBook Pro. Make sure you check out our pick of the best MacBook Air Black Friday deals for more great offers as they appear.

As the 2020 MacBook Air is one of the best premium laptops you can buy today, this is a must-have Apple Black Friday deal. And we rarely see discounts on Apple laptops this early in November, so for a discounted £892.98, you shouldn’t miss this deal.

