This is the cheapest 55-inch OLED TV you can buy right now

After the cheapest OLED TV you can find? You and the rest of us. The premium panel technology has never been in higher demand, and while the very best TVs with OLED will set you back a pretty penny, there are a handful of entry-level OLED screens that are somewhat more affordable.

Philips is your best bet for a budget OLED, being the only TV brand to consistently offer sub-£1,000 OLED screens in the UK – though the LG BX isn't far behind. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region below.)

While the Philips OLED 754 is now largely out of stock, there is a step-down model known as the Philips OLED 705, which also packs in an OLED screen and Philips' proprietary Ambilight technology – a built-in smart lighting system that projects onscreen colors onto the wall behind your television, upping the ambience for movies and games alike.

As this is Philips we're talking about, you're getting broad HDR format support too, with HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision all included – without the favoritism shown by either Samsung or LG.

Right now, the Philips OLED 705 costs just £979 at a 55-inch size – a £20 saving over its previous £999 price tag, and a very slight drop beneath the £989 price tag of the LG BX OLED. You can nab the OLED 705 at either Currys or AO.com, though buying from Currys on eBay gives you the option to get a further 5% discount with the promo code PROMOFIVE, bringing down the cost to to just £930.05.

Of course, we're now well into 2021, and those after the latest and greatest OLED TVs should know that there's a new crop of displays with even more advanced processors, panels and backlights than before.

2021 Philips TVs with OLED will also all pack in four-sided Ambilight, rather than the three-sided version found on the 705 model above. There are also a good number of Mini LED screens to choose from, though we'll have to wait until we've reviewed Philips' implementation of the technology to see if they're worth recommending.

The fight for the cheapest OLED TV will only get more fierce, with the entry-level LG A1 OLED offering a low launch price for its smallest sizes – albeit at the expense of some HDMI ports and a higher-end processing.

