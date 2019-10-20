This is how the John Lewis guarantee will improve your Black Friday deals shopping

When you find a great Black Friday deal, you can often be so caught in the adrenaline of it, that you forget all the extra costs that your purchase will entail

The main one, that often costs a lot more than you'd think, is a guarantee. Thankfully, there's a retailer that has its own guarantee – John Lewis.

John Lewis offers a range of guarantees for purchases you make, whether it's in store or online, which range from two years to 15 years depending on what you buy. These will let you do your John Lewis Black Friday shopping in peace, knowing a major expense and worry is covered.

So what are these guarantees, and which products are protected for how long? We'll run you through the different guarantees John Lewis offers on its products, to help you understand what you could be getting come Black Friday.

John Lewis guarantees explained

The best John Lewis guarantee on tech purchases you'll be able to find is on a new TV, as they’ll be protected for five long years (and maybe we'll have all our Netflix zapped into our brain at that point anyway).

This means you can make the most of the Black Friday TV deals , happy in the knowledge that your TV is future-proof against any failures.

If you’re going for the best Black Friday laptop deals , you're going to be able to enjoy two years of John Lewis guarantee on any computer you pick up from John Lewis. If you go to a physical John Lewis store this is also applicable, and it may be worth testing out the computer before you buy, since it's a big investment.

Will the new iPhone 11 see a John Lewis Black Friday discount? (Image credit: Future)

Many people will be hunting for Black Friday phones deals , and if that's you, it may be worth checking out other retailers too, as John Lewis doesn't offer its automatic guarantee on small electricals like smartphones or tablets.

Instead, you can purchase Added Care damage insurance, but it'll cost you a little bit extra.

There are also various guarantees on other John Lewis purchases you might make over Black Friday. There's two years on large electricals like home appliances, and an extra year on top of that if it's a John Lewis own brand device. Similarly there's a two-year guarantee on lighting deals, which stretches to a whole five years for John Lewis products.

Furniture like sofas, armchairs and divans gets you a fantastic fifteen year guarantee, by which time you’ll probably have lost the whole cost of the item down the cracks in the cushions, John Lewis brand mattresses are guaranteed for seven years, bedding is covered for two to five years depending on the material, and curtains and blinds are protected for three years.

So whatever you’re looking for over the Black Friday deals period, you’ll be able to keep your purchase covered for even longer thanks to the John Lewis guarantee (unless you’re shopping for small electricals).

What's covered by the John Lewis guarantee?

The John Lewis guarantee won't cover every breakage, so it's worth knowing what you're protected for. It's slightly different for each product, so check the John Lewis guarantee page for specifics, but there are some general rules that apply for all.

Accidental damage is generally not covered, so you can't spill a glass of wine on your new laptop, throw a ball through your sparkling TV, or set fire to your plump sofa, and expect to get it replaced.

Genuine product errors are covered, so if a bug brings your computer to its knees, it's not your fault... unless it is. Problems brought about from human error, like computer viruses, screen burn (where the same image is displayed for too long for one continuous period) or battery mismanagement, won't be covered.

Theft isn't covered either, so make sure to find a great Black Friday deal on a lock, security camera, or other protection products if you're worried about your new gadget or purchase getting stolen.