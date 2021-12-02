This Instant Pot deal is even cheaper than on Black Friday

The best Instant Pots are a great space-saving kitchen appliance as they offer a multitude of cooking methods in one gadget. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 30% off the price of the Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 electric pressure cooker , reducing it to £69.99 from £99.99 . This is the lowest price we've seen for this affordable multi-cooker, and beats the savings we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday a few days ago when it dropped to £74.99 (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Instant Pot deals in your region.)

Today's best Instant Pot deals in the UK

Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1: £99.99 Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1: £99.99 £69.99 at Amazon

Save £30 - Amazon has knocked 30% off the cost of this Instant Pot, which can also slow cook, sauté, steam, reheat, and even double as a rice cooker and a yoghurt maker. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this Instant Pot, and is £5 cheaper than the deals we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, proving there are still some discounts to be had even though the holiday sales period is officially over. However, we don’t know how long the Instant Pot deal will last, so don’t hesitate in snapping it up.

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus 10-in-1: £129.99 Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus 10-in-1: £129.99 £99.99 at Amazon

Save £30 - you can also nab the same discount on this upgraded model that offers an additional three cooking functions – sterilising, baking, and sous vide. While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus – it previously dropped to £78.16 earlier in the year – it’s still good value.

The Instant Pot Duo Nova has a 5.7-litre capacity, which Instant Pot says is enough for five portions, making it ideal if you have a large family to feed or you want to batch cook. It builds on the entry-level Instant Pot Duo with an easy-close lid that automatically seals when pressure cooking and a cooking progress indicator, so you know which stage your meal is at.

If you want to make cooking as simple as possible, there are 13 presets that can make preparing dishes such as soups, stews and chillies and even porridge a breeze, although these can be customized if you want to tweak cooking times or temperatures to ensure a meal that suits you every time.

On test, we found the pressure cooking feature ensured meat was succulent and tender within 60 minutes – far less than using traditional methods. The quick-release feature to reduce the pressure in the Instant Pot impressed us, as it ensured there was very little noise or steam emitted.

