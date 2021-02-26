This exclusive iPhone 12 deal is the best on the market...but it ends on Sunday

If you've had your eye on the powerful iPhone 12, this weekend could score you one of the best promotions we've seen since the handset launched and it's exclusive to TechRadar readers.

This deal comes from the retailer Fonehouse, providing unlimited data, calls and texts on the Three network while charging nothing upfront and just £44 a month.

That alone would exceed most iPhone 12 deals but then this contract comes on the 128GB of storage model. With that factor thrown in as well, you'd be hard pushed to find a better iPhone 12 offer right now.

However, Fonehouse will be pulling this offer this Sunday so you'll have to hurry to get your hands on it.

What is the iPhone 12 like?

Apple's brand new iPhone 12 is in every way an improvement over the iPhone 11. However, other than the introduction of 5G and Apple's new MagSafe feature, this is very much an incremental update.

It throws in Apple's A14 Bionic chip - the fastest processor in any phone - improves the camera across both pictures and video for crisper shots and better low light photography, and ups the display with more pixels and a higher brightness.