This exclusive Black Friday iPhone 13 deal is easily one of the best offers we've seen yet

As Black Friday creeps upon us, retailers are starting to really squeeze their prices, offering some of the best deals we've seen all year and, if you're in the market for a new iPhone 13, this new tariff from Fonehouse could be the perfect option for you.

Exclusively available to readers of TechRadar, this iPhone 13 plan comes with a hefty 100GB of data. Despite that, it offers some pretty affordable bills for this device, costing £40 a month and £89 upfront.

While that isn't the cheapest price out there for this phone, it is easily one of the best overall value options we've seen since it launched. With the 100GB of data plan, you'll be able to watch roughly 200 hours of video online, stream 20,000 songs or browse the internet for around 1200 hours.

While there is still plenty of time for better Black Friday iPhone 13 deals to appear, Fonehouse is offering a Black Friday price promise. That means Fonehouse will refund the difference if you find a better price elsewhere!

These cheap iPhone 13 deals in full

iPhone 13: at Fonehouse | Three | £89 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £40/pm iPhone 13: at Fonehouse | Three | £89 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £40/pm

If you've been looking for a contract on the iPhone 13, this is one of the best options we've seen since the device launched. You will have to start off with a relatively high upfront cost of £89 but after that, you'll be left only paying £40 a month. That price secures you an impressive 100GB of data.

What is the iPhone 13 like?

iPhone 13:

The iPhone 13 is the main device of the four 2021 models, sitting in between the Pro models and the mini, offering a blend of affordability and specs, as well as a slightly larger design than the mini for those put off by its size.

Just like the mini, the iPhone 13 includes Apple's A15 Bionic chip, the same durable glass display, dual camera technology and more. The main differences is its larger and slightly brighter display as well as featuring a larger battery.

The iPhone 13 has a dual camera set-up but those two lenses are the best we've seen from Apple so far. This is mostly in internal improvements to processing, drastically improving low light ability and ability to stop blur.