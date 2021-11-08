This early Black Friday gaming laptop deal slashes over £700 off the Alienware m15 R4

It's only the start of November, but Dell Black Friday deals are now coming thick and fast, like this £700 discount on one of the most powerful gaming laptops on the market; the Alienware m15 R4.

Ahead of Black Friday 2021, the Alienware m15 R4 comes with the powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, giving you all the latest Nvidia features like ray tracing, DLSS and Nvidia Reflex. It also features an eight-core Intel Core i9 CPU, 32 GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a 15.6-inch 300Hz display. The m15 R4 normally sells for £3,348.99, but Dell has dramatically cut the price to £2,647.74 .

It's important to note that to get this low discount you’ll need to input the coupon code EARLY15 at the Dell basket checkout.

Make sure you don't miss this £701 discount to pick up one of the best gaming laptops on the market. It comes with an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU, an Intel Core i9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a 15.6-inch FHD 300Hz display. Use EARLY15 at the checkout to get the full discount. View Deal

The Alienware m15 R4 is an outstanding gaming laptop that delivers excellent graphical fidelity and performance for your games. Thanks to the RTX 3080, which is the most powerful gaming GPU you can get in a laptop, gamers will have the ability to play games at 4K, 60fps (or more) with ray tracing enabled. The competitive gamer will certainly benefit from its 300Hz display, offering them a faster and more responsive online gaming experience.

Along with its powerful specs, the m15 R4 comes with the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology and Bluetooth 2.1. And unlike most current laptops, the Alienware has an HDMI 2.1 port and a 1.4 mini DisplayPort.

