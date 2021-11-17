This early Black Friday gaming laptop deal comes with a free sword

PC gamers are a tricky beast to buy for right now, but these incredible gaming laptops have some tasty discounts applied alongside other Black Friday deals over on Overclockers. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).



Some PC purists might snub gaming laptops in favour of a more powerful desktop computer, but with the ongoing silicon shortage, many tech manufacturers are struggling to meet supply demands for components. As a result, desktops are pretty hard to build, and more expensive than usual to buy which makes it a great time to give gaming laptops a chance.

Not only are they portable, making them perfect for LAN events and people on the go, but our spotlight Katana GF66 deal comes with a limited edition helmet and katana set. Yes, not only are you getting the latest Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics and a 144Hz display, but you also get a decorative sword and armour to display on your desk.

Though sadly not life-size, these are a limited edition run so when they're gone they won't be hitting the shelves again. If the katana hasn't sold you, then the merits of the actual hardware should though, with MSI being one of the best producers of gaming laptops on the market.

Still, there are plenty of offers starting to appear, with Black Friday deals popping up on websites like Overclockers, Scan, Ebuyer and CCL Computers, so if something we listed here today doesn't take your fancy there are a plethora of other options available – we're checking for the best gaming laptop Black Friday deals to make things easier.

MSI Katana GF66 RTX 3060 (Limited Edition): £1,399.99 Free helmet and katana MSI Katana GF66 RTX 3060 (Limited Edition): £1,399.99 £1,099.99 at Overclockers

Save £300

This incredible gaming laptop comes equipped with an Intel 11th Generation i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics card and a 144Hz FHD Screen. Plus, you're getting a free helmet and sword model to display in your gaming den.

MSI Katana GF66 RTX 3070: £1,399.99 MSI Katana GF66 RTX 3070: £1,399.99 £1,229.95 at Overclockers

Save £170

You won't be getting a cool model with this, but you do get a beefier graphics card, with the RTX 3070 powering your games and pushing your framerate ever higher. Alongside 16GB of RAM and the latest 11th gen i7 CPU, there's not much this gaming laptop can't handle.



MSI Katana GF66 RTX 3050: £898.99 MSI Katana GF66 RTX 3050: £898.99 £798.98 at Scan

Save £100

Need an affordable gaming laptop, but don't want to compromise on hardware? This budget-friendly MSI Katana is equipped with a latest 11th gen i5 processor, and RTX 3050 GPU and 8GB of RAM.

MSI Katana GF66 RTX 3060: £1,099 MSI Katana GF66 RTX 3060: £1,099 £999 at CCL Computers

Save £100

If you had your eye on the RTX 3060 model of the MSI Katana GF66, but you have no use for that snazzy sword and helmet then fear not - you can buy it as a standard edition and save some additional cash.



MSI Pulse GL66 RTX 3050 Ti: £1,199.99 MSI Pulse GL66 RTX 3050 Ti: £1,199.99 £899.99 at Overclocker

Save £300

There's a big wad of cash to be saved on this RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop, perfect for anyone looking for a budget gaming laptop that's packing the latest hardware. With an 11th gen i7 CPU and 8GB of RAM, this is perfect for competitive MOBA's and FPS titles.





MSI GP66 Leopard RTX 3080: £2,198.99 MSI GP66 Leopard RTX 3080: £2,198.99 £1,998.98 at Scan

Save £200

If you need something seriously beefy then look no further than this RTX 3080 powered MSI Leopard. With an 11th gen i7 CPU and a whopping 32GB of RAM, you could even stream on this bad boy while playing your favourite demanding AAA titles.



Gigabyte G5 KC RTX 3060: £1,099 Free Gigabyte Aorus H1 headset Gigabyte G5 KC RTX 3060: £1,099 £999.97 at CCL Computers

Save £100

If MSI doesn't take your fancy then consider this budget-friendly alternative from Gigabyte. Featuring an RTX 3060 GPU, you even get a free Aorus H1 headset when you buy so the only thing you need to get playing is a mouse.



No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for gaming laptops from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

