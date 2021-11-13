This Black Friday sale offers market-leading iPhone 13, 12 and Samsung S21 deals

Yes, technically Black Friday isn't until the end of the month but that doesn't mean you can't get a fantastic price now. In fact, the retailer Mobile Phones Direct has just slashed prices on a host of Samsung and Apple handsets.

This is part of the retailers 'Black Friday Super Savings' and focuses on a few key handsets. That means discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Ultra, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

There are also some discounted SIM only deals and even a free Nintendo Switch with one handset. Below we've picked out the best Black Friday phone deals from this retailer.

Mobile Phones Direct has now launched its early Black Friday sale including discounts on the Galaxy S21 family, the iPhone 13, the iPhone SE and devices with bundled in tech like the Nintendo Switch. They've also got some fantastic Black Friday SIM plans with the standout being an unlimited data Three SIM for an effective £14 a month.

The best Black Friday deals from this sale:

Samsung Galaxy S21: at Mobile Phones Direct | Three | £35 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £33pm Samsung Galaxy S21: at Mobile Phones Direct | Three | £35 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £33pm

This is a fantastic price for the Samsung Galaxy S21 and is actually one of the cheapest prices we've seen yet. For the 100GB of data on offer, you'll only pay £35 upfront and then £33 a month after that. That's a great combination of costs and lots of data.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: at Mobile Phones Direct | Three | £49.99 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £51pm Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: at Mobile Phones Direct | Three | £49.99 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £51pm

If you're in the market for one of Samsung's more powerful devices, this deal on the Galaxy S21 Ultra could be the perfect choice. It only costs £49.99 upfront and £51 a month but gets you 100GB of data. While that seems expensive, it is actually one of the cheapest deals around for this device.

iPhone 13: at Mobile Phones Direct | Three | FREE upfront | unlimited data, calls and texts | £47pm iPhone 13: at Mobile Phones Direct | Three | FREE upfront | unlimited data, calls and texts | £47pm

The iPhone 13 is proving to be an immensely popular device and therefore, discounts haven't knocked much of the price yet. This deal does a good job at making it more affordable, offering you a completely unlimited data, calls and texts plan for only £47 a month.

iPhone 12: at Mobile Phones Direct | Three | £23 upfront | unlimited data, calls and texts | £35pm iPhone 12: at Mobile Phones Direct | Three | £23 upfront | unlimited data, calls and texts | £35pm

The iPhone 12 has seen a big reduction in its price over the past couple of months and now, it is looking more affordable than ever. With this deal, you'll get a completely unlimited data, calls and texts plan for only £23 upfront and £35 a month.

Is Mobile Phones Direct a good retailer?

In a nutshell, yes. From over 65,000 reviews on TrustPilot, Mobile Phones Direct has a rating of 4.5 stars. That means roughly 80% of people reviewed it with 5 stars and only 9% considered it to be poor.

It's an established retailer and is part of the AO family which is a massive trustworthy brand and Mobile Phones Direct offers customer service 7 days a week, free next day delivery and completely secure checkouts.