This Battlefield 2042 PC deal is almost too good to be true ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday 2021 is fast approaching, and some retailers are already beginning to slash the price on some of the hottest games around.

Those price reductions have even been extended to games that haven't been released yet, either. Battlefield 2042, the upcoming FPS from EA DICE, isn't slated to arrive until November 19. But, as the saying goes, all is fair and love and war – and one retailer has kickstarted the price war for Battlefield 2042 just weeks before its arrival.

ShopTo has slashed the preorder price for Battlefield 2042 on PC to just £38.85. That's a saving of £11.14 (or 22%) which, for a new release, isn't a bad reduction at all. (Not in the UK? Check out the best Battlefield 2042 deals in your region below.)

It should be noted that this deal is only for the Battlefield 2042 standard version on PC, so don't expect a similar saving on its Gold or Ultimate Editions.

Battlefield 2042 on PC, however, was available at an even lower price of £38.05 overnight. It seems, then, that the forthcoming shooter's price is steadily rising again, so your best bet is to grab this deal now before it disappears completely.

Today's best early Battlefield 2042 PC Black Friday deal

Image Battlefield 2042 (PC): £49.99 £38.85 at ShopTo

Save £11.14 on Battlefield 2042 (PC) with this ShopTo deal. Ahead of the game's November 19 release, this price reduction is one that you'll want to take full advantage of ahead of Black Friday 2021. View Deal

In our Battlefield 2042 open beta preview, we called EA DICE's upcoming game "brilliant, chaotic fun for those who want a less serious first-person shooter". The game's open beta wasn't without its issues, however, with EA DICE promising to fix glaring problems before its November 19 launch.

Battlefield 2042 is the first game in the FPS franchise since 2018's Battlefield V. Reviews for the latter were mixed ahead of release, and its reception among fans and critics took a hefty beating post-release – Battlefield V falling victim to numerous problems including glitches, bugs, weapon imbalances and multiple stand-offs between Battlefield's community and its developers.

EA DICE, then, will hope that the three-year break between releases will win fans back around to their side with Battlefield 2042. There's been a more positive reception to the game during its open beta tests, in-game demonstrations and trailers. If you're one of those looking to get back into the Battlefield series, now is as good a time as any to nab yourself that PC version deal above.

If you're after more PC deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021, check out our PC gaming deals hub, gaming laptops deals article and PC monitor sales hub.

Other Battlefield 2042 deals

Visiting from outside of the UK? Check out the best Battlefield 2042 deals in your region below.