This Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop deal is just £499 this week

It's not too easy to find gaming laptop deals under £500 but if those higher price tags have been putting you off grabbing your own rig, Currys' most recent offer on the Acer Nitro 5 may well turn the tide in your favour. We've spotted this fantastic 17.3-inch gaming laptop with an i5 processor, 256GB of SSD storage, and GeForce GTX 1050 graphics available for just £499.97. That's a saving of £200 that brings this fan favourite entry-level machine down to an even more affordable price point.

While those GTX 1050 graphics aren't exactly cutting edge, you'll be able to play the vast majority of PC games in decent settings here, and picking up a massive 17.3-inch display is almost unheard of at this price point. Plus, you can even pick up free next day delivery with promo code FNDDPCGAMING at checkout.

Even the traditionally cheap Acer Nitro range struggles to reach prices this low. That means this is going to be a popular gaming laptop deal, so you won't want to stick around too long. We've got more information on this deal below, but you can always check out the best gaming laptop deals of the week if you're hungry for more.

Not in the UK? We're rounding up the latest Acer Nitro gaming laptop deals in the US and Australia further down the page.

This week's best Acer Nitro gaming laptop deal

Acer Nitro 5 17.3-inch gaming laptop | £699 £499.97 at Currys

A massive 17.3-inch display sits particularly well on this stunning £499 price tag, as does the 256GB of SSD storage under the hood. With an 8th generation i5 processor and 8GB RAM to keep things ticking over, this Acer Nitro gaming laptop deal offers an excellent starter configuration at an almost unrecognisable price. You're picking up Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics here - not the most recent but sure to keep up with most games about today.

