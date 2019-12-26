This 4K TV deal for under £400 is a steal in the Boxing Day sales

After a top-quality, but slightly more modest 4K TV deal in the Boxing Day sales? Well there's a top offer for you, with this Philips 43-inch set down to just £389. (Not in the UK, or just missed the deal? Scroll down for other TV deals in your region.)

It follows on from deals for similar 65-inch and 50-inch versions, completing a hat-trick of savings for Philips Ambilight 4K TVs.

This Boxing Day deal is available at Amazon, and sees the cost slashed by £160, taking the price down to just £389.

That's a great price for the Philips 43PUS7304, which offers a 4K resolution, Google Assistant and Android TV built in, and support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and HDR10+.

But better than that is the £659 option for the monster 65-inch set - check it out below to see what we mean for a 4K TV with the impressive Ambilight backdrop and Alexa onboard.

Philips Ambilight 65-inch 4K Smart TV: £999 £659 at Amazon

This is one of the best large-screen TV deals we've seen out there for the Boxing Day sales - there's HDR10+, Dolby Atmos sound, smart TV apps (although not Apple TV at the moment) and the all-important Ambilight around the outside.

View Deal

Philips Ambilight 43-inch 4K Smart TV: £549 £389 at Amazon

Bag yourself a 4K TV bargain during the Boxing Day sales with the 43-inch Philips 43PUS7304. It comes with 3-sided Ambilight, support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and HDR10+, plus the Google voice Assistant is built in too.

View Deal

Fancy something in-between?

As we mentioned, there are larger Philips 4K TVs also on offering in the Boxing Day sales, and we've found great discounts on 55-inch and 50-inch models.

Philips Ambilight 65-inch 4K Smart TV: £1,199 £749 at Currys

A big TV deserves a big discount, and this 65-inch display from Philips comes with 4K resolution, atmospheric Ambilight, and support for both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision - this is a slightly higher model number, but the 65-inch above is a far better deal in our eyes.

View Deal

Philips Ambilight 55-inch 4K Smart TV: £619.21 £509 at Amazon

55 inches is one of the more popular TV sizes around at the moment, and this set from Philips provides a great picture along with the ambiance of the firm's Ambilight rear-illumination technology. Plus you save over £100 with this deal.

View Deal

Philips Ambilight 50-inch 4K Smart TV: £799 £449 at Currys

Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos audio, and Philips' proprietary Ambilight projection make this the ideal 4K TV for a smaller-scale home cinema setup.

View Deal

Not in the UK? We're constantly looking for the best TV prices near you.