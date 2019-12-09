This lowest-ever price on Sennheiser Momentum wireless earphones makes them a perfect Christmas gift

If you didn't manage to pin down that perfect headphones deal over Black Friday, you haven't missed your chance – as these Sennheiser Momentum Free Special Edition in-ear headphones are back at their lowest price ever.

At just £69.99, down from an original £179.99 RRP, you're saving over a hundred pounds for high-quality audio in a stylish Sennheiser package – all the better for being the black-and-red Special Edition exclusive to Amazon.

This deal is now live at Amazon until midnight on December 22, 2019 – or until stock on this offer runs out.

Sennheiser Momentum Free: £179.99 £69.99 at Amazon

Who needs true wireless? These in-ear Bluetooth headphones offer brilliant sound quality, despite now being a couple of years old. Keep in mind a short battery life (six hours) and older Bluetooth 4.2 connection standard.View Deal

Wireless or true wireless?

Sure, true wireless earbuds are all the rage these days, and you may find yourself drifting towards the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless instead, which currently sit at around £199.

But if you aren't fussed about completely untethered audio, the Momentum Free earphones will still offer top-notch audio, just with a connected cable and in-line remote (which is somewhat more practical than the True Wireless model's touch controls, anyhow).

This model has been on the market for almost two years now, though, so you will be getting the slightly older Bluetooth 4.2 standard – rather than the latest 5.0 standard, which is more power-efficient and boasts a greater wireless range.