These RTX laptop deals from Dell knock up to £450 off for Black Friday

If you're looking for an RTX laptop on Black Friday, then Dell has you covered with some brilliant gaming laptop Black Friday deals on notebooks that come with Nvidia's high-end gaming GPUs.

These include the stunning Alienware m15 R6, which features the top-of-the-range RTX 3080 laptop GPU, which has a huge £450 price cut for Black Friday.

Fancy something that's more affordable? Then the Dell G15 Special Edition with RTX 3060 is now £400 cheaper at just £1,329. This is a great price for an excellent gaming laptop that'll handle any modern game at 1080p, and won't break the bank.

Dell has also cut the price of gaming laptops with older RTX 2080 SUPER GPUs. These used to be the best laptop GPUs for gaming until the RTX 3080 usurped them, but they are still fantastic gaming devices, especially the Alienware Area-51m R2 which gets an absolutely epic £590 price cut.

So, if you want an RTX laptop to game on (or even to do some video editing), then Dell has some brilliant deals, and we've listed the best below.

Today's best RTX 3080 laptop deals from Dell

Alienware m15 R6, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 3080, 1TB: £2,449 Alienware m15 R6, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 3080, 1TB: £2,449 £1,999 at Dell

Save £450 - Any gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 GPU is in high demand, especially one with a huge £450 saving like this. It's a gorgeous design, with 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM. This deal could sell out fast.

Alienware m15 R4, Core i9, RTX 3080, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD: £3,349 Alienware m15 R4, Core i9, RTX 3080, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD: £3,349 £2,269 at Dell

Save £1,080 - Dell has given this brilliant gaming laptop with Nvidia RTX 3080 a massive price cut for today only. This deal is selling out fast so you want to be quick. The powerful GPU will play any PC game with ease on the 1080p 300Hz screen.

Today's best RTX 3060 laptop deals from Dell

Dell G15 Special Edition, Core i7, 32GB RAM, RTX 3060: £1,729 Dell G15 Special Edition, Core i7, 32GB RAM, RTX 3060: £1,729 £1,329 at Dell

Save £400 - This huge saving gets you a brilliant gaming laptop with the in-demand RTX 3060 graphics card, plus a huge 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD. This is a great affordable gaming laptop for people who like to stream their gameplay whilst playing.



Dell XPS 17, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 3060, 1TB: £2,699 Dell XPS 17, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 3060, 1TB: £2,699 £2,049 at Dell

Save £650 - This brilliant 17-inch laptop from Dell has a large 4K screen, yet keeps the thin and light design XPS laptops are renowned for. It comes with Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM and even an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.



Today's best RTX 3050 laptop deals from Dell

Dell Inspiron 15 plus, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB, RTX 3050: £1,099 Dell Inspiron 15 plus, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB, RTX 3050: £1,099 £799 at Dell

Save £300 - This powerful model of the Inspiron 15 comes with an RTX 3050 GPU, making it a great choice for people who want an affordable laptop for doing graphic design and video editing on, and even a bit of light gaming.

Today's best RTX 2080 SUPER laptop deals from Dell

Alienware Area-51m R2, Core i7, 8GB RAM, RTX 2080 SUPER: £1,994 Alienware Area-51m R2, Core i7, 8GB RAM, RTX 2080 SUPER: £1,994 £1,674 at Dell

Save £320 - While this gaming laptop comes with an older GPU, the RTX 2080 SUPER, it's still a powerful graphics card that will let you play any modern game at 1080p. The large 17.3-inch screen offers fast 144Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync for fast and responsive gameplay.



Alienware Area-51m R2, Core i9, 8GB RAM, RTX 2080 SUPER: £2,349 Alienware Area-51m R2, Core i9, 8GB RAM, RTX 2080 SUPER: £2,349 £1,759 at Dell

Save £590 - This is another powerful gaming laptop with a huge Black Friday deal applied. Again, it comes with an RTX 2080 SUPER GPU, which remains an excellent graphics card, and it also features a powerful overclockable Intel Core i9 CPU, offering stunning performance.



RTX laptops are in high demand as Nvidia's RTX 3000 series GPUs are incredibly popular - and difficult to get hold of, especially the desktop versions.

So, if you want to play the latest PC games with all the best graphical bells and whistles, such as ray tracing, then these laptop deals are a great way to do that.

