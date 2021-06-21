These LG NanoCell 4K TV deals show big screen TVs are more affordable than ever

The arrival of Amazon Prime Day 2021 has us noticing a trend that's more apparent than ever. 4K smart TVs, once the luxurious crown jewel of the market, are becoming ever more affordable with each passing year.

But why is that, exactly? For starters, the most obvious point to be made is that the high-end, most technologically advanced TVs are replaced year after year. Take the Hisense U80G ULED 8K TV, which achieves image quality well beyond even high-end 4K TVs.

As 8K becomes more common throughout this year and the next, their status as the new enthusiast's choice will inevitably push 4K smart TVs as the more affordable option. This is evident in the following LG Nanocell TVs, which are currently available at the lowest price we've ever seen.

The best LG Nanocell 4K smart TVs deals available now

LG 55-inch Nano Series 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV: £676 £559 at Amazon

The Nano series from LG features what the brand calls its 'NanoCell' technology – a rather fancy way of saying these displays get bright, and with gorgeous colours too. Alongside a top-end picture, you're also getting a great 4K processor here, LG's webOS smart platform, and full compatibility with all your favourite streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

LG 65-inch Nano Series 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV: £899 £679.99 at Amazon

Same as above, but in a 65-inch size, allowing you to see the benefits of its 4K HDR NanoCell panel even more clearly.

What makes these deals so good?

It's worth stressing that LG's NanoCell range are strictly mid-range 4K TVs. That means they don't match the image quality or feature set found in the company more advanced OLED or Mini LED screens, such as the LG CX OLED – understandably much more expensive than what we're seeing with the discounted LG NanoCell TVs above.

So if LG NanoCell TVs aren't the best available, why even bother? Well, the fact that they're part of the mid-range market by no means makes them a bad choice. Far from it, as LG's patented NanoCell technology allows the TVs to offer vivid color depth, resulting in a gorgeous 4K picture for an LCD screen with its limitations.

What's arguably more impressive, though, is the price of these TVs given the size. As shown above, both the 55 and 65-inch variants are pretty nicely discounted, but their retail prices aren't outrageous, either.

Size matters?

Much like HD before it, 4K's influence as a buzzword is waning year on year. Every modern TV past the 55-inch threshold will feature 4K resolution to make the most of the size. Even most above 40 inches will likely boast 4K, too. As such, 4K is the standard now, and it's already very hard to find HD TVs that aren't limited to a 24-inch or 32-inch size.

With 4K a given with most TVs, then, the next big selling points become size and specs. The 55-inch LG NanoCell offers a borderline cinematic experience, but the much larger 65-inch model could be ideal for home theater use.

The crux of what makes these deals so good, then, is that you're getting large, mid-range 4K TVs at a semi-affordable price point, with the latest Prime Day deal essentially offering a double-dip saving.

More great 4K smart TV deals in the UK

If you still don't quite have the budget to check out one of the LG NanoCell 4K smart TVs, thankfully there's still plenty of even more affordable alternatives available, regardless of whether they're on sale or not.

Here are some more Prime Day 2021 highlights available to buy right now:

Hisense 50A6GTUK TV: £499 £429 from Amazon

this is a great deal for a budget, 55-inch 4K TV with Dolby Vision HDR and DTS Virtual X audio. The OS of Hisense TVs can be a little hit-or-miss (so you might want to rely on your streaming stick of choice rather than the inbuilt options) but at this price, it's hard to complain if some features aren't perfect.

Hisense 65A6GTUK TV: £799 £639 at Amazon

if you're looking for a good deal on a 65-inch 4K TV with HDR, this could be it. At this price you might see some downgrades over more high-end versions (Hisense's Smart TV OS can be a bit hit-or-miss) but if you're on a budget this might be a great choice to upgrade your home cinema.

Sony Bravia KD55XH81 TV: £999 £629 at Amazon

this 55-inch tv from Sony is at a great price right now. Not only will you get 4K image with HDR but it comes with Chromecast and AirPlay built into the TV, so whether you prefer Android or iOS you should be able to connect and stream content from your smartphone to the big screen.

JVC 50-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV: £449.99 £369 at Amazon

If you're looking for a mid-size budget set, Amazon's Prime Day TV sale has the JVC 50-inch 4K TV on sale for £369. That's a fantastic price for smart set that includes the Fire OS, an Alexa voice remote and 4K Ultra HD picture quality.

View Deal

The best 4K smart TV deals where you are

