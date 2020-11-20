These Black Friday AirPods deals are already among the best we've ever seen

The Black Friday deals have landed early in the UK, bringing with them some excellent, lowest-ever savings on the much-sought-after AirPods.

The good news is those savings are coming not just for the low-end 'base' models, but also for the impressive AirPods Pro too - now down to under £200, which is a snap-worthy price for these Black Friday AirPods deals.

What caught our eye is the AirPods 2nd gen deal, with wireless charging case. This is the lowest we've seen it on Amazon, and as you can see below, represents a brilliant saving on buying the AirPods and a separate case.

Laptops Direct has been pushing the price of the AirPods Pro down to below £200 for a while now, but if you can afford it, these are the ones to go for. Noise cancelling, sealed fit - we're using them right now, if you need any more recommendation.

This is a low price for the more basic AirPods, which don't come with the silicon tips but still have the excellent instant connection with iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch - plus you can wirelessly charge them, which always feels futuristic.

Perhaps you just want some AirPods. True wireless earbuds that work seamlessly with your iPhone or iPad, and you don't want to pay any more for them than you have to. This is a super low price, and worth grabbing now as it's the lowest we've ever seen.

Maybe you already nabbed a pair of AirPods and you're wishing they had wireless charging capabilities? Well, this is how you upgrade them - buy a new charging case that gives you that skill. Plus you won't have to worry your 'Pods will become useless if you lose that other one.

You probably already know you want a pair of AirPods, but it'll be tough to choose: we would always recommend the AirPods Pro as they have a better fit, and excellent noise cancelling.

But for £75 less, that's a big saving and you still get headphones that will seamlessly reconnect to whichever Apple device you've got in front of your face. Upshot? You're getting a good deal whichever path your choose.

You'll need to act fast if you want to buy the AirPods Pro at these prices – AirPods deals can often sell out rather rapidly, although these options have been around for a while, we're seeing increased interest at the moment.

In our AirPods Pro review, we were impressed with their comfy fit – courtesy of adjustable silicone ear tips – and the decent sound quality they offer.

Apple's wireless earbuds have also recently been given a hefty firmware upgrade, which allows for Dolby Atmos spatial audio, bringing immersive 3D sound to your true wireless earbuds and making them ideal for watching movies.

