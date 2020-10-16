These are the top five iPhone 12 deals you can pre-order right now

It's been an exciting week for Apple fans. After a stylish launch event headed by Tim Cook earlier in the week, iPhone 12 deals are now available to pre-order in the UK with...well, almost every retailer we can think of getting involved.
Bringing Apple into the world of 5G phones, the iPhone 12 is already a landmark device from Apple. It goes a step further by improving the camera performance, upping the processing power to the A14 Bionic chip - the fastest around - and changing the style of the body.
But if you liked what you saw in the big reveal but don't have much time to dig through the thousands of deals to find the one that best fits you then don't worry... we have been scouring the internet for the absolute best iPhone 12 deals - for work, we swear!
With that in mind, we've dug out the top five options so far on the iPhone 12 and a winning iPhone 12 Pro tariff as well for those with a bit more cash to splash.
And for those who were patiently waiting for the iPhone 12 Mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max, we're afraid you're going to have to wait a bit longer with pre-orders kicking in on November 6.
1. The best overall iPhone 12 deal:
iPhone 12: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | £26.99 upfront (with code TR30) | 75GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £50pm
This iPhone 12 deal from Affordable Mobiles is already discounted and its exclusively for you readers of TechRadar. Use the code TR30 and you'll knock the upfront cost down to £26.99. That's paired with £50 a month, getting you 40GB of data on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network - not bad at all for a new Apple release!
2. Score an affordable iPhone 12 with this deal:
iPhone 12: at Sky Mobile | 36 month contract | FREE upfront | 2GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £34pm
Most top phones last a lot longer these days, and going for a 36-month contract instead of 24 really helps to bring down the bills. With Sky Mobile’s snazzy Swap24 tariff, you can slash them all the way to £34 a month, and that’s without even spending a thing upfront. An absolute bargain for non-commitment phobes.
3. The best iPhone 12 Pro deal:
iPhone 12 Pro: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | £58.99 upfront (with code TR30) | 40GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £61pm
It's Affordable Mobiles and that exclusive code again! Here you're upgrading to the iPhone 12 Pro, jumping up to 100GB of data and still saving £30 on the upfront cost. After the code is used, you're paying just £58.99 upfront and on a monthly basis, £61 a month. While that sounds like a lot, it's actually excellent for the brand new Pro device.
4. A free gift with your iPhone 12:
iPhone 12: at Carphone Warehouse | iD Mobile | £99.99 upfront | 20GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £39.99pm + £40 gift card
Apple didn't include any free gifts with pre-orders so Carphone is doing it itself. With this iPhone 12 deal, you're getting a £40 gift card that you can use at giftcloud, Uber Eats or Nike. The deal itself is also excellent, offering 20GB of data on the iPhone 12 for just £39.99 a month and £99.99 upfront.
5. Unlimited data and half price bills:
iPhone 12: at Three | £49 upfront | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £31.50 for the first six months, then £63 a month
Three is offering what looks to be the most unique iPhone 12 deal out the doors. For an unlimited data, calls and texts plan, you're only paying £31.50 for the first six months. While those bills double to £63 for the next 18 months, it still works out as one of the cheapest ways to get unlimited data!
What's the iPhone 12 like?
Apple's brand new iPhone 12 is in every way an improvement over the iPhone 12. However, other than the introduction of 5G and Apple's new MagSafe feature, this is very much an incremental update.
It throws in Apple's A14 Bionic chip - the fastest processor in any phone, improves the camera across both pictures and video for crisper shots and better low light photography and ups the display with more pixels and a higher brightness.
As for the Pro - the only other device of the four available right now - you're getting an additional camera lens, a larger battery, a higher max brightness and a larger display. But in most of the core areas, it remains the same as the iPhone 12.
