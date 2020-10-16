These are the top five iPhone 12 deals you can pre-order right now

It's been an exciting week for Apple fans. After a stylish launch event headed by Tim Cook earlier in the week, iPhone 12 deals are now available to pre-order in the UK with...well, almost every retailer we can think of getting involved.

Bringing Apple into the world of 5G phones, the iPhone 12 is already a landmark device from Apple. It goes a step further by improving the camera performance, upping the processing power to the A14 Bionic chip - the fastest around - and changing the style of the body.

But if you liked what you saw in the big reveal but don't have much time to dig through the thousands of deals to find the one that best fits you then don't worry... we have been scouring the internet for the absolute best iPhone 12 deals - for work, we swear!

With that in mind, we've dug out the top five options so far on the iPhone 12 and a winning iPhone 12 Pro tariff as well for those with a bit more cash to splash.

And for those who were patiently waiting for the iPhone 12 Mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max, we're afraid you're going to have to wait a bit longer with pre-orders kicking in on November 6.

What's the iPhone 12 like?

Apple's brand new iPhone 12 is in every way an improvement over the iPhone 12. However, other than the introduction of 5G and Apple's new MagSafe feature, this is very much an incremental update.

It throws in Apple's A14 Bionic chip - the fastest processor in any phone, improves the camera across both pictures and video for crisper shots and better low light photography and ups the display with more pixels and a higher brightness.

As for the Pro - the only other device of the four available right now - you're getting an additional camera lens, a larger battery, a higher max brightness and a larger display. But in most of the core areas, it remains the same as the iPhone 12.