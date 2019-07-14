These are the best Asus laptop and computing deals on Amazon Prime Day 2019

Amazon Prime Day 2019 has officially started, and Asus has cut the price of loads of its products, with savings of up to £500.

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

Not only are these impressive Prime Day deals, Asus is one of the most trusted brands when it comes to laptops and peripherals – especially in the gaming market.

A lot of Asus products are getting price cuts, so we've taken a look and come up with the very best deals for the best bits of kit on Amazon Prime Day.

(Image credit: Asus) Asus TUF FX505GM gaming laptop £1,299.99 £799.99 at Amazon

This gaming laptop has had a huge £500 cut from its asking price, easily making it one of the best laptop deals on Amazon Prime Day. You get an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, Nvidia GTX 1060 GPU and 8GB of RAM, making this an excellent mid-range gaming laptop.View Deal

(Image credit: Asus) Asus ZenBook S UX391 £799.99 £599.99 at Amazon

It's not just gaming laptops that are getting a price cut on Amazon Prime Day, with Asus' slimline ZenBook S UX391 getting a £200 saving. It comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM – all packed into a premium aerospace-grade aluminium body.View Deal

(Image credit: Asus) Asus Chromebook C223NA £229.99 £139.99 at Amazon

Prime Day is one of the best days outside of Black Friday to grab a Chromebook, and Asus' excellent device is now even more affordable thanks to a £90 price cut. With an Intel Celeron N3350 CPU and 4GB or RAM powering Chrome OS, this is a great laptop for students.View Deal

Check out the best Asus laptops

These deals will run until July 16 – though if stock runs out then you may be out of luck, so don't hang about if you see a deal you want to take advantage of. Check out Amazon's website for the full list of Asus products that have had Amazon Prime Day price cuts.