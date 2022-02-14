The superb Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds are down to their lowest-ever price

The Sony WF-1000XM3s are some of the best true wireless earbuds we've tested, and right now you can get them for the lowest price we've seen thanks to this great deal at AO

These noise-cancelling buds might have been succeeded by the Sony WF-1000XM4s, but they're still a great buy in 2022 – especially if you're picking a pair up for just £96 (saving you £53). If you're happy to pay a whole £1 more, you can snatch up a black pair of Sony WF-1000XM3s for £97 at AO instead.

Today's best wireless earbuds deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: £149 £96 at AO

Save £53 – Offering effective noise cancellation, fantastic battery life and great audio performance, the Sony WF-1000XM3s have consistently ranked among TechRadar's best earbuds since they launched in 2019. Sure, the more recent WF-100XM4s will perform better, but you won't find them as cheap as this.



The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds are quite simply some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now, and they're a perennial favorite here at TechRadar.

Rated highly in both our review and buying guides, they're a great option for those who want a pair of understated, sleek, feature-packed noise-cancelling earbuds that still come in at a reasonable price.

While the noise-cancelling might not reach the lofty levels of excellence featured on their Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear cousins, they still square up to anything from the likes of Apple and Bose, and with great battery life to boot.

True audiophiles may prefer the more articulate and immediate sound of the newer Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds, which replaced this model. However, as you'd expect from the gadget that currently leads the wireless earbuds field in terms of performance and innovation, you'll be paying twice as much as this deal for the pleasure.

