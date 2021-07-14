The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds drop to a new record low price at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are some of the best true wireless earbuds on the market and are now on sale for a new record low price of £139.99. This £79 saving, £9 less than the previous all-time low price, can be found at Amazon with Prime delivery.

While a £79 discount is certainly compelling, we have seen these buds jumping between the full £219 and the previous record low of £149 over the last few months. That means an additional £9 off the previous record low is all the more impressive this week.

For Samsung smartphone users, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are the perfect fit if you are looking for a new pair of true wireless earbuds. With additional features such as multipoint pairing and hands-free Bixby support, these earbuds are tailored to support Samsung devices.

Recent app developments, however, aren’t currently fully supported on iOS devices, which means those looking to get the most out of their buds could check out the AirPods Pros. Apple’s device offers similar features to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, both having active noise cancellation and a 5 hour battery life, and are currently on sale for £189.97 (was £219) at Laptops Direct.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Phantom Black: £219 £139.99 at Amazon

Save £79 - This is the cheapest price we have ever seen for Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. The earbuds in Phantom Black are available for just £139.99. With a usual retail price of £219, you are getting an excellent discount of £79 for these 2021 model true wireless earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Phantom Silver: £219 £149 at Amazon

Save £70 - For less than £9 more than the offer above, you can pick up the Phantom Silver version, currently on offer for just £149. If you prefer the Phantom Silver version, you’ll also find discounts at Samsung’s own Amazon storefront, however this sales price is only available on this colour. There are no guesses as to how long this deal will last.

These true wireless earbuds offer 5 hours of uninterrupted listening that can be extended to 18 hours with the charging case. The IPX-7 water resistant rating means you can wear the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro out in the rain without fear of breaking them. And in terms of audio features, these earbuds offer a noise-cancellation feature that seamlessly switches between noise cancelling headphones and ambient sound.

