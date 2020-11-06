The Nikon Z50 has dropped to its lowest ever price in this early Black Friday deal

One of the best all-round mirrorless cameras, the Nikon Z50, has just hit its lowest ever price in an excellent early Black Friday deal.

Thanks to this 16% price slash on Amazon, you can now get the Nikon Z50 and FTZ adaptor bundle for only £829, which makes the mirrorless camera one of the best buys around for beginners and hobbyist shooters. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

The FTZ adaptor lets you use the Nikon Z50 with older F-mount lenses from its DSLRs, which gives you a huge range of glass to choose from. It also make the Z50 a great gift for anyone who already has an older Nikon DSLR, but wants to keep using their existing lenses, while enjoying the benefits of the latest mirrorless tech.

If you don't need the FTZ adaptor and want to purely focus on growing a new collection of Nikon's newer Z mount lenses, there is also a great discount on the 'body only' version of the Nikon Z50 at Park Cameras – you can pick that up for just £729.

In our Nikon Z50 review, we said that it's "an ideal travel camera and a great option for those looking to move from a Nikon DSLR".

Much smaller than full-frame cameras like the Nikon Z5, the Z50 has very few weaknesses. It combines a 20.9MP APS-C sensor with the Expeed 6 processor, which is the same engine as the one found in the Nikon Z6.

This means it offers an impressive burst shooting speed of 11fps – the combination of this with the Z50's impressive tracking autofocus makes it a great lightweight option for shooting action or wildlife.

Our in-depth review concluded: "Offering great handling, excellent value and a set of enticing features, there’s a lot to like about the Z50."

Given that the Nikon Z50 is a relatively new camera, launching just over a year ago, it's unlikely that we'll see its price drop lower than this during Black Friday.

