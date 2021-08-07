The LG Gram 17 laptop gets a £200 discount in a fantastic deal at Amazon

We're rounding up this weekend's best laptop deals and we've just spotted the LG Gram 17 laptop on sale for £1,349 at Amazon. That's a £200 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the ultra-lightweight laptop since March.



That's a great discount on the retail price of £1,549 for the biggest screen size LG offers. Prices have jumped between the original price and a few smaller discounts of £100-£150 over the last few weeks, but the price hasn't fallen as low as this deal for a couple of months.

The LG Gram 17 isn’t going to take any awards for style, but if you’re looking for fast, hassle-free productivity, this laptop will make your workload seamless. Weighing only 1.35kg and packing a 19.5-hour battery life, you’ll be able to work from anywhere, anytime.

Not in the UK? Check out all the best laptop deals in your region below.

Today's best LG Gram 17 deals

LG Gram 17 Ultra-Lightweight Laptop: £1549 £1349 at Amazon

Save £200 - Amazon has the 17-inch LG gram laptop on sale for £1,349 - only £50 more than the record-low price. The ultra-thin laptop packs 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, and an Intel i7 processor.View Deal

More laptop deals

