The iPad Air 4 price is now at a record low at Amazon

The 2020 iPad Air has just dropped down to its lowest price yet at Amazon, offering up a £499.97 sales price that beats all the other iPad deals we've seen. Starting life at £579, the iPad Air 4 was already well priced to sit between the 8th generation entry level model and the premium iPad Pro, however this £79 price drop makes the incredibly powerful device even more affordable.

This iPad deal is only available on the Silver model right now, with prices rising on other colour versions. That means we wouldn't wait too long to pounce here - it's likely this price will return to its previous £529-£549 sales position fairly quickly. Indeed, many of Currys' own iPad deals have returned to full price this week, so the market elsewhere is already looking sparse.

The iPad Air 4 combines the power of the A14 Bionic processor with an expansive 10.9-inch display. Plus you're getting the additional features made possible by the USB-C port, as well as support for the Magic Keyboard.

iPad Air 4 (64GB): £579 £499.97 at Amazon

Amazon is offering a record low price on the iPad Air 4 right now, with a £499.97 cost on the Silver model. That's fantastic considering the lowest price we've seen before was £529. Looking for another colour version? Prices are a little higher.

This iPad Air price drop certainly bodes well for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day deals, and we'll be tracking all the latest Prime Day iPad deals right here as well. In the meantime, though, you can find out everything you need to know about a 2021 iPad Pro pre-order.