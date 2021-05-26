The Google Pixel 4a just fell below the £300 mark making it an absolute bargain

Quickly nearing a full year since they were released, Google Pixel 4a deals have jumped up and down in price over and over again. But a new offer from Argos looks like one of the cheapest we've seen yet.

Argos is bringing the Google Pixel 4a down to a price of just £299. While that is only a £50 saving on the original price, it does get you one of the best budget camera phones at a cost below £300.

And, if you're after something a bit more powerful, Argos is also discounting the larger Google Pixel 4a 5G. This sees a 20% drop in price, falling from £499 to just £399.

These Argos Google Pixel 4a deals in full:

Google Pixel 4a: at Argos | SIM-free | £349 £29 9

While £50 might not seem like a big discount, it rewards you with the cheapest Google Pixel 4a deal we've seen. That gives you a price of just £299 - perfect to pair with a cheap SIM only deal and beat out all of the cheapest tariffs around.View Deal

Google Pixel 4a 5G: at Google Store | SIM-free | £499 £39 9

Upgrade to the Google Pixel 4a 5G and you'll get an even bigger discount. Argos is currently knocking £100 off the price, leaving you paying just £399 - only slightly more than what you'd normally spend on the above device. That's a fantastic offer for a 5G handset and one of the largest discounts we've seen for the device.

View Deal

Google Pixel 4a 5G: what's it like?

The Google Pixel 4a 5G is a great option for those looking for an affordable smartphone with plenty of grunt under the hood and the ability to capture excellent photos.

With the 5G version, you're getting...well 5G (obviously), a 6.2-inch display, a 3885mAh battery, a surprisingly powerful processor for the cost and of course, Google's excellent camera quality.

Unlike the non-5G version, this device comes with a 12.2MP lens and a 16MP lens offering Google's AI camera technology and fantastic video shooting capabilities.