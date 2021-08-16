The Fitbit Versa 2 has fallen to a record low price at Amazon

The first true smartwatch that Fitbit released, the Fitbit Versa 2, is now just £138.85 at Amazon. This is a new record low price for the popular Fitbit device.

When the Fitbit Versa 2 was released in 2019 you could expect to pay £219.99 for the smartwatch. However, with this deal you’re saving £81.14, slashing the price by a huge 37% to the lowest price we have ever seen for the Fitbit Versa 2. Over the last few months we have seen a few price cuts of around £60, but don’t let that take away from this never seen before deal - you're getting an extra £20 off compared to the more common deals.

If you’re on the market for a cheap fitness tracker, the Fitbit Versa 2 could be for you. The Versa 2 is a smartwatch but it doesn’t look to replace your phone like some of the other best smartwatches on the market. You can get text, call, and app notifications to your wrist as well as track your sleep and heart rate with the Fitbit Versa 2. The impressive 4+ hour battery life will keep you going day and night for all of your fitness tracking needs. The smartwatch may be a few years old now but it is still one of the best Fitbit devices on the market and this deal makes it a great cheap option.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for all the best Fitbit deals in your region.

Today's best Fitbit Versa 2 deals

Fitbit Versa 2: £219.99 £138.85 at Amazon

Save £81.14 - the first smartwatch that Fitbit released has fallen to a record low price at Amazon. The price of the Fitbit Versa 2 has been cut by a huge 37% from the original £219.99 this week. So if you're looking for an affordable fitness tracker which can monitor your sleep, heart rate, and workouts, as well as receive notifications, this deal is not one to miss. View Deal

More Fitbit deals

We're rounding up all the best Fitness tracker deals and smartwatch sales, including the latest Apple Watch deals.