The best instant camera just dropped to its lowest ever price in this Black Friday steal

If you're looking to get someone an instant camera for Christmas, now is a very good time to do it – the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11, our number one pick, has just dropped to its lowest ever price thanks to an early Black Friday deal.

Thanks to this 16% price slash on Amazon, you can now get all versions of the Instax Mini 11 (including sky blue, purple, grey, capri blue, pink and white models) for just £59. That's superb value for a starter camera that's ideal for anyone looking to get into instant photography. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

The main benefit of the Instax Mini 11 over its predecessor, the Instax Mini 9, is its auto exposure system with variable shutter speed, which means you don't need to manually adjust exposure for different lighting situations.

The Mini 11 uses Fujifilm's credit card-sized Instax Mini film, which is among the most affordable instant film around. The £59 deal is for the camera only, but the good news for those who don't have any film is that a bundle with a 10-shot pack has also fallen to its lowest price of £66.99.

In our Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 review, we said: "It improves on the previous Instax Mini in meaningful ways, making instant photography more accessible than ever with a largely accurate auto-exposure system and an adjustable lens that works for close-ups and selfies as well as portraits and landscapes."

We're also a big fan of the Instax film look – this has a distinctive soft-focus look, without straying too far into the dream-like feel of rivals from Polaroid and Lomography. If you like your photos to have a lo-fi but true-to-life feel, it's the best instant photography choice for you.

The Instax Mini 11's design and control layout also make it a fine choice for those who haven't yet dabbled with instant photography, too. As our review concluded: "The lack of buttons and superfluous modes should mean anyone can pick it up and start shooting, whether they're familiar with instant film or not."

