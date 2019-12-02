The best budget true wireless earbuds get price cut to just £69 for Cyber Monday

It's back! The sales weekend's finest headphone offer, a price-slashed set of Lypertek Tevi True Wireless earbuds, are once again discounted at Amazon in this top-notch Cyber Monday deals bargain.

The Lypertek Tevi true wireless earbuds picked up a coveted 5-star review from TechRadar earlier this year, managing a perfect balance between performance and price. We can't recommend them highly enough, and now they're cheaper than ever, £30 off, to just £69. Nice!

This is an Amazon Lightning Deal, so act fast!

Today's best true wireless earbud deal

Lypertek Tevi True Wireless Earbuds: £99 £69 at Amazon

With USB-C charging, a well-balanced sound, lengthy battery life, and waterproofing, the Lypertek Tevi tick every box you could ask for, from what are basically a pair of budget true wireless earbuds. Now with £30 off, they're even more of a bargain than they were before. View Deal

Compare that with the Apple AirPods (2019), which cost $159 / £159 / AU$249 (though we've seen a few tempting AirPods Cyber Monday deal), and are still the most popular true wireless earbuds out there. However, we think that the Lypertek Tevi has them beat, not only in terms of their price, but thanks to their natural and detailed sound performance and exceedingly-long 70-hour battery life.

The Lypertek Tevi get their great sound from 6mm graphene drivers and support for all the most detailed high-performance audio codecs, including SBC, AAC and aptX.

It's one of those rare occasions where the underdog stands right up there with the big boys in audio. Treat your ears to some great sounds without breaking hte bank here – you won't regret it.

