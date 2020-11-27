The Apple AirPods hit their lowest price ever on Black Friday, but you totally missed it

The 2019 Apple AirPods hit their lowest price ever in Aldi's Black Friday deals, but the likelihood is you completely missed it.

Aldi has a range of Black Friday deals available on its website, but one of its most tempting - the 2019 Apple AirPods (with standard charging case) for just £89.99 - sold out almost immediately.

TechRadar attempted to get in on the discount action, but there were already over 140,000 people in front of us in Aldi's virtual online queue before midnight - when the sale started.

As more of the team headed over to also look at what Aldi had to offer, they were met with even bigger queue numbers in excess of 175,000, with an estimated wait time of over an hour.

Unsurprisingly, when we were finally granted access to the site - at just after 1am on Black Friday - the best deals had long gone. However, all hope is not necessarily lost.

So you're telling me there's a chance...

While it's always disappointing to miss out on a deal like this, what it does do is give us hope. A new precedent has been set. Aldi has laid down a new marker for what Apple AirPods (2019) can feasibly cost in a Black Friday sale.

That means it's well worth keeping an eye on the price tag of the AirPods at all the other retailers currently offering Black Friday deals (albeit currently not as low as £90) on the AirPods.

At time of writing, the same earbuds are £124.49 at John Lewis and Amazon, while they are just £124 at Laptops Direct. Fingers crossed then we see further reductions today, or over the weekend.

