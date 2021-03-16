Tesco sale starting at £9.99pm includes iPhone 12, SE and Samsung S21 deals

When Tesco Mobile pulls out a sale, it often manages to offer some of the cheapest prices around on a host of handsets from both Android and Apple - this latest sale is no exception.

With prices starting at just £9.99 a month, these mobile phone deals are perfect for anyone trying to get a phone on a budget. It includes iPhone 12 deals, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals and Samsung Galaxy S21 deals.

However, for those trying to get that super low cost, the Samsung Galaxy A12 will be the device you're after. It costs £9.99 a month while supplying 1GB of data and 5000 minutes and texts.

This sale also includes one of the cheapest iPhone SE plans on the market at just £16.99 a month. However, to get these costs this low, Tesco is using 36 month contracts and some pretty low data plans.

* While the prices shown below are mostly for 1GB of data, you can adjust the amount of data, calls and texts you have for an increased cost.

These Tesco Mobile phone deals in full:

iPhone SE: at Tesco Mobile | 36 month contract FREE upfront | 1GB data | 5000 minutes and texts | £16.99pm

For any Apple fans on a budget, the iPhone SE is going to be the obvious choice. And right now, this is one of the cheapest contracts available. It ties you in for 36 months and comes with just 1GB of data but the £16.99 a month costs are incredibly cheap.

How does a 36 month contract work?

Tesco Mobile is often able to offer some of the cheapest mobile phone deals around, but this is mainly due to its 36 month contracts. At its base, this is just exactly what it sounds like - a three year plan.

But, while some might find a 36 month contract to be a bit heavy on commitment, for others it will be perfect. You'll get the same cheap bills for three years and when your contract ends, you can upgrade, go somewhere else for your phone or keep the phone and just pay for your data allowance which will only cost you a few quid a month.