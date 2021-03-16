Tesco sale starting at £9.99pm includes iPhone 12, SE and Samsung S21 deals

When Tesco Mobile pulls out a sale, it often manages to offer some of the cheapest prices around on a host of handsets from both Android and Apple - this latest sale is no exception.
With prices starting at just £9.99 a month, these mobile phone deals are perfect for anyone trying to get a phone on a budget. It includes iPhone 12 deals, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals and Samsung Galaxy S21 deals.
However, for those trying to get that super low cost, the Samsung Galaxy A12 will be the device you're after. It costs £9.99 a month while supplying 1GB of data and 5000 minutes and texts.
This sale also includes one of the cheapest iPhone SE plans on the market at just £16.99 a month. However, to get these costs this low, Tesco is using 36 month contracts and some pretty low data plans.
* While the prices shown below are mostly for 1GB of data, you can adjust the amount of data, calls and texts you have for an increased cost.
These Tesco Mobile phone deals in full:
iPhone SE: at Tesco Mobile | 36 month contract FREE upfront | 1GB data | 5000 minutes and texts | £16.99pm
For any Apple fans on a budget, the iPhone SE is going to be the obvious choice. And right now, this is one of the cheapest contracts available. It ties you in for 36 months and comes with just 1GB of data but the £16.99 a month costs are incredibly cheap.
iPhone 12: at Tesco Mobile | 36 month contract FREE upfront | 3GB data | 5000 minutes and texts | £29.99pm
If you'd prefer a newer iPhone, Tesco also has the iPhone 12 for sale. This comes at a cost of just £29.99 a month - far below the costs charged by any other iPhone 12 deals. However, you do only have 3GB of data and you'll be tied in for 36 months.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: at Tesco Mobile | 36 month contract FREE upfront | 1GB data | 5000 minutes and texts | £23.99pm
The S20 FE is an excellent Samsung device on a slightly more affordable budget than the brand's flagships. Here you're paying just £23.99 a month while receiving 1GB of data and 5000 minutes and texts.
Samsung Galaxy S21: at Tesco Mobile | 36 month contract FREE upfront | 3GB data | 5000 minutes and texts | £36.49pm
Samsung's latest flagship only came out in January so any big savings you can find are worth chasing. However, Tesco is not the way to go for this handset. You can get it on the Three network with 100GB of data for £35 a month and £49.99 upfront from Mobile Phones Direct.
Samsung Galaxy A12: at Tesco Mobile | 36 month contract | FREE upfront | 1GB data | 5000 minutes and texts | £9.99pm
Here it is, the super affordable sub-£10 price tag. Go for the Samsung Galaxy A12 from Tesco and you'll pay £9.99 for 1GB of data and 5000 minutes and texts. That's a fantastic price for anyone needing a new handset on a budget.
How does a 36 month contract work?
Tesco Mobile is often able to offer some of the cheapest mobile phone deals around, but this is mainly due to its 36 month contracts. At its base, this is just exactly what it sounds like - a three year plan.
But, while some might find a 36 month contract to be a bit heavy on commitment, for others it will be perfect. You'll get the same cheap bills for three years and when your contract ends, you can upgrade, go somewhere else for your phone or keep the phone and just pay for your data allowance which will only cost you a few quid a month.