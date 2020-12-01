Tesco Mobile is throwing in free AirPods with iPhone deals in its Christmas sale

December is here and with it brings the almost instantaneous jingle of pounds dropping off prices as retailers gear up for another year of festive savings. One of the first out of the gate is Tesco Mobile, who is spreading the festive cheer with its Christmas mobile phone deals.
Whether you're looking to treat yourself this jolly season, or you're in search of the perfect gift to slip beneath the tree, Tesco Mobile may just have you ticking off your Christmas shopping list.
= Unwrap this year's Tesco Christmas phone deals in full
Tesco Mobile appears to be a fan of the bundles this year, throwing a free pair of AirPods in both its iPhone SE and iPhone 11 offers. Or if you're more Android inclined, get the budget-friendly Moto G8 Power and receive a free Lenovo Tab M8.
And there's a flurry of SIM plans to choose from, too, which could partner up with your handset and enjoy great value for money whilst you're at it. Tesco Mobile is offering 30GB of data for just £15 a month, alongside its standard 5000 minutes and texts for 18 months. Not as good as some of the best SIM only deals on the market admittedly, but not far off.
We've worked as hard as one of Santa's elves to distil Tesco Mobile's phone deals into an easy-to-digest list below...
Tesco Mobile's Christmas phone deals in full:
iPhone SE: at Tesco Mobile | 36 month contract | FREE upfront | 500MB data | 5000 minutes and texts | FREE AirPods |£19.99pm
Apple's small, affordable mobile, the iPhone SE offers a 4.7-inch Retina HD display. It's also powered by the A13 Bionic chipset, making it as smooth a runner as the iPhone 11 family. Grab your handset in this bundle and get a free pair of Apple AirPods. You can add more data for just a few pounds per month
iPhone 11: at Tesco Mobile | 36 month contract | FREE upfront | 3GB data | 5000 minutes and texts | FREE AirPods | £34.99pm
A match made in heaven, get the iPhone 11 with its stunning Liquid Retina display and dual camera package with Night Mode and Ultra wide shooting, and also bag a free pair of AirPods in Tesco Mobile's Christmas phone deal bundle. Want more than 3GB of data? Tesco Mobile allows you to customise everything from allowance to your contract length.
iPhone XR: at Tesco Mobile | 36 month contract | FREE upfront | 500MB data | 5000 minutes and texts | £22.99pm
Snatch up the fantastic iPhone XR, Apple's most popular handset from its 2018 line-up. Enjoy it's stunning 6.1-inch LCD display, the still hugely impressive A12 Bionic chipset, all in Apple's near edge-to-edge, sleek design.
iPhone 11 Pro: at Tesco Mobile | 36 month contract | £180 upfront | 3GB data | 5000 minutes and texts | £39.99pm
Save £157 on this iPhone 11 Pro contract and get your hands on Apple's superb 2019 flagship handset, with premium features including its gorgeous Super Retina XDR display and triple array camera.
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: at Tesco Mobile | 36 month contract | FREE upfront | 6GB data | 5000 minutes and texts | £38.49pm
Say hello to Samsung's 2020 flagship, boosted with the fifth generation of mobile connectivity, 5G. With a great saving of £90 on its original price, benefit from its 120Hz refresh rate, 8K video shooting and so much more in Tesco Mobile's great value phone deal.
Samsung Galaxy A41: at Tesco Mobile | 36 month contract | FREE upfront | 500MB data | 5000 minutes and texts | £14.49pm
Samsung doesn't do budget handsets by halves. The Galaxy A41 brings with it a boatload of features for a pretty penny, including an impressive triple camera package, a reliable 3500mAh battery and 15W fast charging.
Samsung Galaxy A71: at Tesco Mobile | 36 month contract FREE upfront | 500MB data | 5000 minutes and texts | £18.99pm
Want a bit more from your mid-range handset? The A71 comes this time with a hefty four camera lenses on its rear, as well as its gorgeous Infinity-O AMOLED display, all from just £18.99 a month and the ability to customise and up your allowance values, including data.
Moto G8 Power: at Tesco Mobile | 36 month contract | FREE upfront | 500MB data | 5000 minutes and texts | FREE Lenovo Tab M8 | £14.49pm
Pick up the Moto G8 Power, built to provide a reliability and longevity with a battery that will more than get you through the day. Snap up this uber affordable contract deal and also bag a free Lenovo Tab M8 in Tesco Mobile's Christmas phone deal bundle.
Tesco SIM: 18 month contract | 30GB data | 5000 minutes and texts | £15 per month
Enjoy a ton of data to blitz through month to month and pay an affordable rate of only £15 per month. Also loaded with 5000 minutes and texts, this is more than enough to keep in touch with your nearest and dearest.
Tesco SIM: 18 month contract | 20GB data | 5000 minutes and texts | £12.50 per month
Tesco Mobile's 18 month SIM-only contracts allow you to pay less across a marginally longer period of time, bagging huge data allowances for less. Why not snatch up 20GB of data month-to-month and pay only £12.50 for this generous amount?
How does a 36 month contract work?
Tesco Mobile deals are often able to offer some of the cheapest mobile phone deals around, but this is mainly due to its 36 month contracts. At its base, this is just exactly what it sounds like - a three year plan.
But, while some might find a 36 month contract to be a bit heavy on commitment, for others it will be perfect. You'll get the same cheap bills for three years and when your contract ends, you can upgrade, go somewhere else for your phone or keep the phone and just pay for your data allowance which will only cost you a few quid a month.
