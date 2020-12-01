Tesco Mobile is throwing in free AirPods with iPhone deals in its Christmas sale

December is here and with it brings the almost instantaneous jingle of pounds dropping off prices as retailers gear up for another year of festive savings. One of the first out of the gate is Tesco Mobile, who is spreading the festive cheer with its Christmas mobile phone deals.

Whether you're looking to treat yourself this jolly season, or you're in search of the perfect gift to slip beneath the tree, Tesco Mobile may just have you ticking off your Christmas shopping list.

= Unwrap this year's Tesco Christmas phone deals in full

Tesco Mobile appears to be a fan of the bundles this year, throwing a free pair of AirPods in both its iPhone SE and iPhone 11 offers. Or if you're more Android inclined, get the budget-friendly Moto G8 Power and receive a free Lenovo Tab M8.

And there's a flurry of SIM plans to choose from, too, which could partner up with your handset and enjoy great value for money whilst you're at it. Tesco Mobile is offering 30GB of data for just £15 a month, alongside its standard 5000 minutes and texts for 18 months. Not as good as some of the best SIM only deals on the market admittedly, but not far off.

We've worked as hard as one of Santa's elves to distil Tesco Mobile's phone deals into an easy-to-digest list below...

Tesco Mobile's Christmas phone deals in full:

iPhone 11: at Tesco Mobile | 36 month contract | FREE upfront | 3GB data | 5000 minutes and texts | FREE AirPods | £34.99pm

A match made in heaven, get the iPhone 11 with its stunning Liquid Retina display and dual camera package with Night Mode and Ultra wide shooting, and also bag a free pair of AirPods in Tesco Mobile's Christmas phone deal bundle. Want more than 3GB of data? Tesco Mobile allows you to customise everything from allowance to your contract length.

View Deal

Tesco SIM: 18 month contract | 30GB data | 5000 minutes and texts | £15 per month

Enjoy a ton of data to blitz through month to month and pay an affordable rate of only £15 per month. Also loaded with 5000 minutes and texts, this is more than enough to keep in touch with your nearest and dearest.





View Deal

How does a 36 month contract work?

Tesco Mobile deals are often able to offer some of the cheapest mobile phone deals around, but this is mainly due to its 36 month contracts. At its base, this is just exactly what it sounds like - a three year plan.

But, while some might find a 36 month contract to be a bit heavy on commitment, for others it will be perfect. You'll get the same cheap bills for three years and when your contract ends, you can upgrade, go somewhere else for your phone or keep the phone and just pay for your data allowance which will only cost you a few quid a month.