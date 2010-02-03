Virgin Media bolsters hi-def package with Eurosport HD

Virgin Media has unveiled the latest channel to be added to its hi-def offering, Eurosport HD.

The channel will be a simulcast version of its SD counterpart which does mean that not everything will be in HD.

Virgin promises there will be a whole load of sports action in hi-def, including Tour de France, French Open tennis, all European rounds of World Superbikes, the World Touring Car Championships and Athletics European Championships.

Really excited

The addition of Eurosport HD puts Virgin Media's HD channel roster up to eight, which is not bad but still a way to go to reach the heady height of what Sky is offering.

Speaking about the new HD channel, Cindy Rose, Executive Director of Digital Entertainment at Virgin Media said: "We're really excited about the spring launch of Eurosport HD and the wider roll-out of several new HD channels for our customers in the coming months.

"With HD ready TVs now common in UK homes, the combination of HD channels as well as our pioneering TV on Demand service gives Virgin TV customers a huge range of HD programming with the unique flexibility to enjoy HD content whenever they want, at the touch of a button."

So, as Rose said, the channel will be launching in the spring, will be available to XL customers at no extra cost and it seems to be the first of a number of new HD channels coming to Virgin Media.