Take up to $100 off on these excellent Jabra headphones for Cyber Monday

These Jabra Cyber Monday deals on headsets are giving Sony, Bose and Apple a good run for their money. Jabra may not be as popular as those behemoths, but it does offer a much better value, especially for budget-minded consumers who aren't quite as discerning or particular about getting audiophile level sound quality.

That isn't to say that Jabra's headphones and earphones don't deliver a great audio experience. In fact, a few of its products are considered among the best out there. They just tend to be a lot more affordable than their rivals, especially with all these Jabra Cyber Monday deals that include the Jabra Elite 85h and the Jaybird Vista 2 Sport, both of which have gotten high marks from us.

With these deals rolling out early, we figured we'd get them all together in one place to make it easy for you to hit buy.

Today's best Jabra Cyber Monday deals

Jabra has headphones for all types of audio lovers and for all budgets, making it the terrific go-to brand for whatever kind of headset you're looking for – in-ear, on-ear or over-ear, wireless or analog. This Cyber Monday, however, we expect more savings from this brand as it continues to roll out holiday-worthy deals.

Plus, if you don't find what you're looking for here, you've got our best true wireless earbuds and best noise cancelling headphones buying guides to consult. We're positive a few of them are on sale as well.

Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport: $199.99 Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport: $199.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - For working out, you need a proper pair of sports earbuds. But, you also need not spend a lot, considering you've got this Cyber Monday deal on Jaybird's Vista 2 Sport, which is $70 off starting now. That's on both the gray and the black colors. And, among its many features are active noise cancellation and a 24-hour battery life.

Jabra Elite Active 75t: $179.99 Jabra Elite Active 75t: $179.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - Smart active noise cancellation, excellent sound quality, water resistance, and up to 36 hours battery life are only some of the main reasons to get a pair Jabra Elite Active 75t this holiday season. The fact that it's now $80 off for Cyber Monday – making it just under $100 – is the most compelling reason to hit buy, wrap it up, and nestle it under the tree for your active loved one.

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones: $249.99 Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones: $249.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Who could resist a whopping $100 discount on a pair of excellent and comfortable headphones? The popular Jabra Elite 85h, which boasts Jabra's Smart ANC, up to 36 hours of battery life, and 8 built-in mics, is already an appealing proposition without this Cyber Monday deal. Lucky for us though, this deal makes it a lot more accessible and budget-friendly

Jabra Evolve2 40 UC Wired Headphones: $139 Jabra Evolve2 40 UC Wired Headphones: $139 $111.20 at Amazon

Save $28 - On-ear headphones fans will love this offering from Jabra that boasts enhanced memory foam padding, a new angled design that cancels 48% of outside noise, and 3-microphone call technology. That's besides the 20% off deal it's getting this Cyber Monday, slashing almost $30 off its regular price tag.

Jabra Elite 45h, Titanium Black: $99.99 Jabra Elite 45h, Titanium Black: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Among the most affordable headsets in Jabra's roster, the Elite 45h, is cheaper than ever this Cyber Monday. Now at $60, this is the cheapest we've seen it, touting a $40 price cut. That's for up to 50 hours of battery life on a single charge, fast charging capabilities, and Jabra's My Sound technology that adjusts these headphones to match your personal hearing profile.

