Students! Get big deals on Amazon’s Music Unlimited and Prime Student

If you’re a music loving student, Amazon has an offer that you may be interested in. It has launched a new payment bracket for Music Unlimited, meaning that if you’re a registered student you can subscribe for just $4.99 (£4.99) a month.

What’s more, there’s a special incentive to mark the launch of this new price bracket. If you sign up to Prime Student now, you get the first six months for just $6 (£6).

The Music Unlimited service gives you access to over 40 million songs and thousands of curated playlists and personalised stations. This service typically costs $7.99 for Prime members and $9.99 for non-Prime customers.

Prime Student

If you are yet to sign up to Prime Student, then Amazon is also offering a six-month free trial. Sign up to this and you get access Amazon Tickets pre-sales and Prime Live Events, Prime Reading and AWS cloud storage. And then there's extra perks of one-day delivery and Prime Video. To find out more, head to Amazon's Prime Student section.