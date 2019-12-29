Sonos One equals its lowest ever price in this January sales bargain

Spending some extended time at home at Christmas can get you dreaming of bolstering your wireless speaker system – and now is a great time to do just that, with the Sonos One speaker dropping to its lowest price on Amazon.

This Alexa-enabled smart speaker fell to £148 for a short time during this year's Black Friday sales – and now it's equalled that price during the Boxing Day sales. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Sonos One deals where you are).

That's a generous saving of 25% on its usual price and it'll be wise to act quickly, as the offer only lasted for a few days during Black Friday.

The Sonos One is currently our favourite smart speaker, thanks to its combination of Sonos' great sound quality and voice control smarts from the likes of Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri. Rather than digging into the app to change tunes, this means you can just talk to Spotify and ask for it to skip tracks or play a particular song.

Today's best Sonos One deal

Sonos One: £199 £148 at Amazon

Our favourite connected smart speaker, the Sonos One has superb sound quality and is one of the most feature-packed, voice-controlled speakers around. This deal equals its lowest ever price.View Deal

Sonos One SL: £179 £138 at Amazon

Want great Sonos sound without a voice assistant snooping in on your conversations? This mic-free connected speaker from Sonos offers just that, letting you bring music to every room of your home.View Deal

The Sonos One's voice control isn't just restricted to music either – it also makes it a great smart home controller too, with the ability to control your smart lights and heating with voice commands.

If you don't need these voice smarts, though, there is an alternative version called the Sonos One SL. This speaker is effectively a Sonos One without the voice control smarts and is even cheaper at £138 (or £139 for the White version), saving of 27%.

The One SL is also a very solid update on the older Play:1, thanks to its more streamlined design and built-in support for Apple's Airplay 2.

Not in the UK? Here are the best Sonos One deals where you are: