Some of the cheapest Black Friday phone deals so far are on these Nokia phones

Amazon is already rolling out loads of early Black Friday phone deals, as we've so far seen price cuts for Motorola and Xiaomi Redmi phones, but there are also some big price cuts on various Nokia phones.

The phones discounted ahead of Black Friday range from the affordable Nokia 1.3, to the mid-range Nokia 8.3 5G, covering a few different price points in between. The price cuts vary as well: from only £15 off on the already-affordable 1.3 to a whopping £100 off the cost of the 8.3.

Not in the UK? Scroll to the bottom of this article for prices in your region.

Nokia phones tend to be reliable Android handsets with clean user interfaces, durable bodies and extended support for operating system and security updates – and they're great for people who want dependable devices.

These deals might not get beaten during Black Friday itself, as that sales event and Cyber Monday are expected to bring a greater diversity of deals, rather than bigger price cuts on products that have already been discounted.

Nokia phone deals

Nokia 1.3: £99 £64 at Amazon

This might be the cheapest smartphone you should consider buying. With its 5.71-inch screen it's fairly compact, and while its 1GB RAM, 16GB storage and 3,000mAh battery definitely won't suit smartphone power users, it might be fine for people who need a phone just for the bare necessities.

View Deal

Nokia 5.3: £149.99 £126.99 at Amazon

This affordable Nokia phone has four rear cameras, a large 6.55-inch display, a fair 4,000mAh battery, and a mid-ranged Snapdragon 665 chipset. The deal is on the version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, but if that's not enough space for you the phone accepts microSDXC cards to give you more space.

View Deal

Nokia 7.2: £249.99 £195.09 at Amazon

There's a 48MP camera on this Nokia phone, so if you like high-res pictures it's the one for you. There's also a 6.3-inch LCD screen, Snapdragon 660 chipset and 3,500mAh battery. This deal covers the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage phone but here's expandable storage to boost that.

View Deal

Nokia 8.3 5G: £499.99 £399.99 at Amazon

Nokia's best phone of 2020, and its only 5G offering so far, is subject to this big deal. The phone has a large 6.81-inch FHD+ display, a big 4,500mAh battery, a 64MP main camera (with three supplementary snappers) and the commendable Snapdragon 765G chipset. If your budget stretches to this phone, it's the one to go for.



Nokia phones tend to be affordable and reliable, and the first phone we've listed here, the Nokia 1.3, certainly is that. This won't break the bank, though it won't give you much power either.

We found the Nokia 5.3 was just okay in a range of departments, but it also excelled in a few – we liked its clean version of Android and the fact its cameras performed well for the price.

That echoes what we found for the Nokia 7.2, though that had a few more areas worth commending. It too performed fairly well in our camera test and had a smooth user interface, but we also found its performance fairly good compared to same-price competitors.

The Nokia phone to go for right now is the Nokia 8.3 5G though, which was announced as a tie-in to the new Bond film until that saw plenty of delays. We liked its display, battery life and the fact it has a 3.5mm headphone jack (unlike some other mid-range phones). However we didn't rate the cameras or the fact it only has 64GB storage.

Depending on what you need from your phone, or how much you're willing to spend, one of these phones will likely suit you great – you just need to decide which one.