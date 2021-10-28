Some of the best Sony cameras are up to £400 off in this pre-Black Friday sale

If you've been thinking about snapping up a new Sony camera, then now could be a good time to take the plunge – Sony has started an early Black Friday deals promotion called Winter Cashback, which has slashed the price of some of its best cameras and lenses by up to £400.

We've leafed through all of Sony's discounts and there are some fine deals in there, many of which are unlikely to be bettered during Black Friday itself. For example, you can get a massive £300 off both the Sony A7R IV and Sony A7R III, which are excellent mirrorless cameras for landscape shooters.

There's also a £200 price cut on the Sony A7 III, a classic full-frame all-rounder, plus £150 off the Sony A6600, one of the best APS-C hobbyist cameras around. If you're looking for something a bit more compact, both the Sony RX100 Mark VII and Mark VI are available for £100 off. We'll likely see older versions of the RX100 series discounted during Black Friday, but deals on those latest models are less common.

Sony's Winter Cashback offer isn't available at all retailers though, so we've tracked down the best prices at UK retailers who are running the promotion – here are the best camera offers we've seen so far.

Sony RX100 Mark VII: £1,049 £949 at Jessops

The RX100 Mark VII is still the most powerful compact camera around, thanks to the combination of its stacked 20.1MP 1-Inch sensor and versatile 24-200mm f/2.8-4.5 lens. It also shoots 4K/30p video and has only very rarely been available for this price. View Deal

Sony A6600: £1,249 £1,099 at Currys

The flagship camera in Sony's hobbyist-focused APS-C lineup, the A6600 combines in-body image stabilization (IBIS) with excellent autofocus and a fantastic battery life. A fine all-rounder for stills and video. View Deal

Sony A7 III: £1,699 £1,499 at Wex Photo Video

This is the lowest-ever price for this classic full-frame camera. It may have just been succeeded by the significantly pricier A7 IV, but the A7 III is a great buy at this price thanks to its proven 24MP sensor, in-body image stabilization and excellent real-time AF tracking. View Deal

Sony A7R III: £2,199 £1,899 at Jessops

If it's resolution you need, then the Sony A7R III is a fantastic buy at this new low price. The 42.4MP camera is regarded as a classic because it combines resolution with impressive all-rounder features like 10fps burst shooting and a large, bright EVF. It's also received many software updates that recently included Animal Eye AF. View Deal

