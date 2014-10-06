Gmail iOS update adds iPhone 6 support and a math joke

Gmail will finally look normal on this screen

You may need to brush up on your math if it seems odd to you that Google just updated the iOS Gmail app to version 3.1415926.

But Google is definitely not the type of company that turns down an opportunity to make a math joke, even when that joke is as simple as naming an app update after pi.

Besides that, the Gmail for iOS update has a single improvement: support for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

Bare minimum

Previously iPhone 6 and 6 Plus users had to deal with a low-resolution view of the existing Gmail app, but Google has fixed that with support for the new, larger phones' resolutions.

Other than that, though, the Gmail app for iOS remains exactly the same.

No doubt more improvements will arrive in future updates, but for now enjoy downloading Gmail version pi.