Snap up this Shark cordless vacuum for its Black Friday price

Amazon has slashed 46% off the price of the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with PowerFins & Flexology IZ300UK cordless vacuum, reducing it from £429.99 to just £229.99 – that’s the same price we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best cordless vacuum deals in your region.)

The best cordless vacuums offer the same powerful suction as their corded counterparts but also come with long-lasting batteries so you can thoroughly clean your carpets and hard floor without being tethered to the nearest electrical socket. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a vacuum cleaner deal is always welcome.

The Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with PowerFins & Flexology IZ300UK features two brush rollers that spin at the same time – one roller is hard, with flexible silicon fins (known as PowerFins) that Shark says dig deep into carpets to dislodge dirt and debris. The second roller, meanwhile, uses a soft, fluffy finish to tackle fine dust.

Today's best Shark vacuum deal in the UK

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner IZ300UK: £429.99 Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner IZ300UK: £429.99 £249.99 at Amazon

Save £180 – Amazon has knocked 42% off the cost of Shark's newest cordless vacuum, which comes in a black and rose gold finish and also appears in our list of the best vacuum cleaners you can buy right now. While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen the floor cleaner drop to – it has been as low as £206.24 – this is still good value. However, we don’t know how long the discount will last so don’t hesitate in snapping up this cordless vacuum deal.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner IZ320UKT: £529.99 Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner IZ320UKT: £529.99 £349.99 at Amazon

Save £180 – You can also save 34% of this version of the vacuum cleaner that comes with two swappable batteries. If the vacuum, which Shark claims will last for up to 60 minutes between charges, rather than interrupt your cleaning session can change the battery and carry on vacuuming. Unlike the IZ300UK (above) this cordless cleaner has a black and navy finish. Once again, it’s not a record low price – it’s dropped to £324.99, but it’s still a good saving.

During testing, we found the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with PowerFins & Flexology IZ300UK sucked up fine dust and larger debris on carpet with ease on all power settings.

When it came to hard floors, though, the wheels on the back of the cleaner head flicked some of the oats around the floor, rather than collecting them. This meant we had to make several passes to ensure the mess was cleared. But, for those that primarily have carpets in their home, this vacuum is one of the best you can buy right now.

More cordless vacuum deals

You can see all of today’s best cordless vacuum deals in your region below