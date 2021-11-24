Save up to £550 on these Dell XPS laptops in this incredible Black Friday deal

This is the best time to save big on the popular line of Dell XPS laptops, with discounts applied throughout the Black Friday sales. Many of these are time-limited or stock quantity limited offers, though, so don't hesitate if you see something that takes your fancy – chances are it'll fly off the digital shelves!

You can get the Dell XPS 15 with an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, a whopping 32GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for £1,848.99, saving you £550 on the usual retail price (not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region).

Not only that, but this laptop is equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, which means it's ideal for graphic designers and content creators who need to power graphically demanding applications.

It's not the most powerful GPU in the world, but it'll also enable you to play some games if you like to do so in your downtime, so you can go from spreadsheets to Skyrim in seconds.

There are also some offers still running for the XPS 13 2-in-1, which is a brilliant thin and light laptop equipped with a stunning screen and premium build quality. We fell in love with it in our review, and you're getting what is easily one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we're going to see this year with a saving of £450 on the 4K model rocking an 11th gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD.

The sale is part of Dell's Limited-Quantity Deals, which the company is running every day ahead of Black Friday, and is offering some fantastic deals on the best laptops in the world right now.

If you fancy something more geared towards gaming, or perhaps a cheap and cheerful bargain then make sure you also check out our roundup of the best Dell Black Friday deals for more great price cuts.

The deals directly below are at Dell UK - if you're not in the UK, scroll to the bottom of this article to see laptop deals in your region.

Save £550 - If you need to balance work and creativity, this stunning Dell XPS 15 laptop gives you the best of both worlds with no compromise. Its stunning InfinityEdge display with 100% Adobe RGB colour is ideal for graphic design and illustration.

Save £450 - If you want something that converts into a tablet, this slim and light 2-in-1 laptop is perfect. It doesn't just look gorgeous – it's powerful as well with an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB RAM. The 13.4-inch touchscreen is stunning with an ultra-high 4K resolution.

Save £200 - This version of the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 has the same spec as the one above, but it has a lower resolution for those that don't need the full 4K. It still looks great, however, and the £200 discount lowers its price further.

Any one of the Dell XPS 13 models above are worthy purchases, and thanks to the range of specs on offer, you've got plenty of choice when looking for Dell's 13-inch wonder.

Dell has a range of other great XPS deals and gaming laptop deals that you should really check out. Many of these deals are time and stock limited, so you'll want to jump on these deals quick.

