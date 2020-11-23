Save up to £100 on smartwatches in the Argos Black Friday sale

The Argos Black Friday sales are in full swing, with huge savings on smartwatches and fitness trackers from brands including Samsung and Garmin.

While stock lasts, you can save £100 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch (available in both 42mm and 46mm versions) – a refined smartwatch controlled that packs impressive features including on-board GPS, all-day heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, smartphone notifications, and Android app compatibility. You can even use it to make and receive calls.

That's not the only great Argos Black Friday deal, though, and we've rounded up all the best smartwatch offers available right now. Don't live in the UK? Scroll down for the best smartwatch deals near you.

Today's best smartwatch deal Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm: £259 £159 at Argos (save £100)

Argos has knocked £100 off the price of the smaller 42mm version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch. Despite its slimmer dimensions, it offers the same features as the 46mm version, including 39 fitness tracking modes, GPS tracking, stress management, and voice controls. This deal applies to the rose gold model.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm: £279 £179 at Argos (save £100)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is an impressive smartwatch, and this is a great price for the larger 46mm version. Our reviewer was impressed by its rotating bezel design and focus on fitness tracking and training. If stock runs out at Argos, you can pick it up for the same price at Amazon.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Golf: £359.99 £259.99 at Argos (save £100)

Argos has knocked £100 off this specialized golf smartwatch for Black Friday. Despite having a range of analog face designs, it features a fully digital display the can be configured to show a host of fitness stats, and comes pre-loaded with Samsung's premium Smart Caddie app with maps of 40,000 courses.

View Deal

Garmin Vivomove Style: £259.99 £189.99 at Argos (save £70)

The Garmin Vivomove is a gorgeous hybrid smartwatch that's perfect for anyone who finds regular fitness trackers a little bit ugly. It has an analog face with a hidden digital display that reveals vital stats and smartphone notifications at the push of a button. It collects far more data than that though, and pushes a wealth of info on your activity and wellbeing to the Garmin Connect app on your phone. A stunning smartwatch, and a great deal with £70 off at Argos.



View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active: £169 £129 at Argos (save £40)

Argos has matched the price of other retailers selling the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active this Black Friday, with the added bonus that you can order it for same-day pickup from an Argos store or Sainsbury's supermarket. It's stylish enough for everyday wear, but also packed with features for tracking your workouts and overall wellbeing.

View Deal

If you live outside the UK, here are the best smartwatch deals near you.