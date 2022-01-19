Save up to 40% off TVs, earbuds, laptops Apple and more tech in Very's latest sale

A new sale is now live at Very with up to 40% off a range of TVs, laptops, gaming peripherals, toys, appliances, and more top tech. There's lots to go through, so we've picked out of few of the best offers further down, or you can view the entire sale for yourself and see what grabs you through the link below.

Let's start with this 43-inch Toshiba 4K HDR Smart TV for £279 (was £379). At £100 off, it's one of the best cheap TV deals in the Very sale. It has all the basic features you'd want from a TV today, too, such as 4K and HDR support for decent picture quality, plus access to all the essential streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and BBC iPlayer.

For a TV with a bit more power behind it, you could also consider this 65-inch Hisense QLED TV for £679 (was £999). That's a whopping £320 saving on a display that will offer excellent 4K visuals for a discounted price. Hisense is best known for its basic yet quality budget sets, but this QLED TV is a move into more high-end tech at a lower price compared to the likes of LG and Samsung that still retains that level of quality.

Outside of TVs, you can find the Echo Dot (4th Gen) for £29.99 - that's only £1 off its cheapest ever price. There's also a Ninja Air Fryer for just £99 and a huge £150 off a Shark Anti-Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner.

Those are just a few of the highlights, and you can find many more of our top picks from the latest Very sale just below. All of these offers will be live until January 29 or until stocks last.

Toshiba 43-inch 4K HDR Smart TV: £379 £279 at Very

Save £100 – This Toshiba is excellent value for money if you need a small screen on a budget. Support for 4K resolution and HDR ensures a crisp and clear picture, while access to Freeview Play and all the major streaming apps means you won't lack films and TV to watch. 65-inch version: £599 £469 at Very

Echo Dot (4th Gen): £49.99 £29.99 at Very

Save £20 – This offer matches the price you'd pay for the latest Echo Dot if you went direct to Amazon and is also just £1 off the record-low. A terrific deal on the popular smart speaker, then. You can use it around the home to play music, set timers, or control other connected devices such as TVs, lights, and central heating.

Apple AirPods (2021): £169 £159 at Very

Save £10 – We've seen the AirPods fall to £142 for less than a day at the start of December, but this has been the best price available since then. The latest Apple earbuds come with a new contoured design, Spatial Audio to surround you with sound, and 6 hours of listening time on a single charge. That increases to 30 with the included MagSafe charging case.

Dell Inspiron 15 3501: £569 £469 at Dell

Save £60 – Prices have shot up a little on Dell laptops since the end of Black Friday, but this is still a decent price on the all-around Inspiron 15 3501. What seals the deal is the inclusion of both 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD - two top components to get the best performance out of your device. Add to that a very capable Intel i5 processor, and you'll find it makes more involving jobs and multitasking a lot smoother.

Shark IZ201UKT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: £379 £229 at Very

Save £150 – A huge £150 off this Shark Cordless Vacuum Cleaner matches the best price we've seen for the version that includes a motorised pet tool. Add to that the Shark's time-saving anti-hair wrap technology that stops the rollers from getting tangled and you'll get a powerful vacuum for a great price.

Hisense 65-inch QLED TV: £999 £679 at Very

Save £320 – Hisense has established itself as a maker of quality TVs for budget prices - and that also extends to its range of high-end QLED sets. This TV tech delivers bright and pristine picture quality that is better suited to lighter rooms in the house. This latest discount may be £50 off the record low, but it's up to £1000 less than TVs of a similar size and power from the likes of LG and Samsung, so the saving is considerable.

Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK: £129 £99 at Very

Save £30 – This somewhat basic Ninja Air Fryer has been available for £99 at various retailers over the last two months but is now out of stock at the likes of Amazon and the Ninja Store. It's still available at this great low price from Very, though, so don't miss out before it goes from here as well. If you're looking to see what the air fryer craze is all about, this is a good place to start with its large 3.8-litre capacity and four simple-to-use cooking functions.

Nextbase 422 Dash Cam Bundle: £244.99 £179.99 at Very

Save £65 – This complete bundle comes with a Nextbase 422GW Dash Cam, wired rear window camera, carry case, a 32GB microSD card, and hard wire kit. Everything you need to capture comprehensive footage in HD quality while out and about on the roads or while your car is parked up. We've seen just the two cameras can be purchased together for £199, so you're paying £20 less here and getting three other useful extras included as part of the deal.

If anything has inspired you to look further afield, you can browse even more of the cheapest OLED TV deals at any time. We also have hubs dedicated to all the best AirPods deals and cheap laptop deals updated each week with our top picks.